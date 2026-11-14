Tommy McMillen Shares First Comments Since Suspected OD

UFC featherweight fighter Tommy McMillen shared his first comments since reports emerged about a suspected overdose.

TMZ reported earlier this week that McMillen had been found unresponsive in a Scottsdale, Arizona, nightclub bathroom with a white, powdery substance beside him. First responders administered Narcan to McMillen, and he was responsive.

Now, just a few days later, he has made his first comments since what happened.

Tommy McMillen Is Looking to Fight Again ASAP

Taking to his social media, McMillen didn’t confirm or deny the reports of his suspected OD, only saying that he wants a short-notice fight as soon as possible.

“Ready for a short notice call @ufc,” McMillen wrote on his Instagram.

There have been rumors linking McMillen to a potential fight at UFC 335, which is the final UFC card of the year, but so far, nothing has been confirmed.

Given the recent suspected overdose that he suffered, the UFC matchmakers will likely play it safe with McMillen and book him sometime in 2027 instead. But the fact that he wants to get into the Octagon again shows how much of a fighter’s spirit that he has.

Tommy McMillen Is an Emerging UFC Superstar

McMillen made his UFC debut earlier this year with a knockout win over Manolo Zecchini that won him $100,000 for Fight of the Night. He then followed that up with a knockout win over Alberto Montes that won him another $100,000 for Performance of the Night, and then he won another Fight of the Night award for his decision win over Mawan Rakiki, for a total of $300,000 in bonuses in just three UFC fights.

That’s unheard of these days, so it’s a credit to McMillen that he has been able to rack up three UFC bonuses in his first three fights, something that the likes of Justin Gaethje have accomplished in the Octagon.

Given how good he’s looked so far in the UFC, look for the promotion to book McMillen against a top-15-ranked opponent for his next fight, as thankfully it appears that he is going to be just fine after suffering from his suspected overdose in Arizona.