Angel Reese Personal News Emerges During Dream-Valkyries WNBA Finals Showdown

As Angel Reese looks to keep the Atlanta Dream in the hunt against the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA Finals, the star is making moves off the court as well. Reese has emerged as one of the faces of the WNBA with plenty of endorsement deals.

Ahead of Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, Reese’s new colorway for her Reebok signature shoe launches on Tuesday, October 20. The kicks celebrate two of Reese’s brand deals via a collaboration between Reese’s and Reebok.

Reese’s new shoes have a mix of brown, orange and yellow with a pattern resembling the popular Reese’s Pieces candy as well as the candy brand’s signature logo. This is the latest edition of the Angel Reese 1 shoes.

Fans can begin purchasing Reese’s new shoes on Tuesday, October 20, at 10 a.m. Eastern. The new Reebok-Reese’s collab has a $160 price tag.

Angel Reese’s New Signature Shoe Collab Featuring Reebok & Reese’s Drops on Tuesday, October 20

Back in September, Reese took to social media to announce the launch of the latest shoe drop. It is only fitting that the Reese’s shoes will be released during the WNBA Finals.

The candy-themed release also happens less than two weeks before Halloween.

“To my Reese’s Pieces—this one’s for YOU 🤎,” Reese noted in a September 18, post on X. “A NEW REESE’S PIECES with Chocolate Cookie, with extra crunch for my favorite crew. 🍫”

“Consider this the OFFICIAL Angel Reese’s Pieces Fan Club. 😉 And trust me… there’s so much more to come. 🤎 @reeses @Reebok.”

Angel Reese’s Contract: How Much Money Is Atlanta Dream Star’s Salary?

Play

Reese continues to earn the majority of her money away from basketball. The Dream star is on a four-year, $324,000 contract with Atlanta that is slated to go through the 2027 season.

Reese ranked No. 15 on Forbes’ 2025 Highest-Paid Female Athletes Earnings list. The star earned $9.4 million in 2025 while Reese was still with the Chicago Sky.

Angel Reese’s Endorsement Deals Include Victoria Secret, Reebok & Reese’s

In addition to Reese’s and Reebok, Reese continues to have a growing list of brand deals, including Victoria Secret as well as McDonald’s.

“I think that she has a real superpower and (that is) being able to authentically connect with her fans,” Ethos founder Kirsti Yess told The Athletic’s Shakeia Taylor in regards to Reese’s marketability for a February 13, feature story titled, “The business of Angel Reese: acting, modeling, branding and, of course, basketball.”

“She’s been consistent, she’s been authentic, unapologetically herself.”

Shaq Helped Reebok Sign Angel Reese

Play

Like Reese, Shaquille O’Neal is an LSU alum and the two stars have developed a close relationship. O’Neal is the president of Reebok Basketball and part of the reason why Reese signed with the brand.

“Angel represents everything this new era of Reebok basketball is about — power, confidence, and impact on and off the court,” O’Neal told The Athletic. “She’s a competitor, a leader, and she’s unapologetically herself.

“When Allen (Iverson) and I signed on back in the day, we helped make Reebok a statement brand,” O’Neal continued.

“… Angel has that same star power. She’s the face of what’s next.”