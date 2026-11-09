Angel Reese Sends Personal Message Amid LSU Return

On Saturday, Angel Reese of the Atlanta Dream returned to Baton Rouge for the huge LSU vs. Alabama football game.

Reese was with several former LSU athletes like Shaquille O’Neal, Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne.

However, the Tigers were outmatched by the Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter, losing 31-13.

Angel Reese Sends Personal Message After LSU Visit

After her viral return to LSU, Angel Reese shared a personal message on her Instagram stories featuring her mother Angel and brother Julian.

“I ❤️ my family,” Reese wrote.

Before visiting Baton Rouge, Angel went to a New Orleans Pelicans game to support Julian against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Julian signed with the Pelicans in the offseason after getting waived by the Denver Nuggets. He has only played in one game so far this season on October 31 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The 23-year-old forward went undrafted in 2025 after four years at Maryland. He signed with the Los Angeles Lakers and played for their Summer League team. He ended up signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Toronto Raptors and playing for their G League team, the Raptors 905.

The Washington Wizards signed him to a two-way contract in February and gave him plenty of minutes. He averaged 11.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 13 games. He was traded to the Nuggets this summer but was released a week later.

Angel Reese on Her LSU Return

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Reese reflected on her return to LSU. She thanked all the fans and students who continue to support the program and all of its athletes over the years.

“I LOVE MY ALMA MATER! The love & support I received this weekend meant more than words can explain. Forever grateful to be a Tiger! THANK YOU & ALWAYS GEAUX TIGERS! 🐯💜,” Reese tweeted.

Reese transferred from Maryland to LSU in 2022. She turned the Tigers into contenders overnight, leading them to their first national title in her first season in Baton Rouge against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the final.

In addition to being an NCAA champion, Reese was also the NCAA Tournament MOP, a Unanimous first-team All-American, a two-time First-team All-American by the USBWA, a two-time WBCA Coaches’ All-American and a one-time Second-team All-American by AP.