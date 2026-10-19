Angel Reese’s Boyfriend, Wendell Carter, Makes Personal Admission Amid WNBA Finals

Angel Reese and boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr. are one of sports biggest power couples. As Reese leads the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA Finals, Carter has been preparing for the upcoming Orlando Magic season.

With the Magic set to begin the NBA season on Wednesday, October 21, against the Atlanta Hawks, it is unclear if Carter will attend the WNBA Finals.

During a recent interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Carter revealed that cheering on Reese as well as preparing for the NBA season were both major parts of his offseason.

“It’s been good, man,” Carter said of the offseason.

“A lot of hard work, a lot of relaxation, a lot of support for my girl. It’s been a great summer all in all.”

Carter previously revealed how the two athletes help each other’s careers.

“We’re both competitors,” Carter told Robinson in a prior interview, via Complex. “Before games, after games, we tell each other what we should do night in and night out and not to pay too much attention to the outside noise.

“We call it the white noise.”

Angel Reese Confirmed Relationship Status With Boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr.

The couple’s relationship is interesting as neither Reese or Carter post pictures on social media. Yet, Reese and Carter have both been spotted attending each other’s games.

Additionally, the stars have not exactly denied their relationship status. Back in June, the Dream posted a video of Carter attending a Dream game while wearing a Reese jersey.

“Damn yall got my man on the JUMBOTRONNN🫠😭♥️,” Reese responded to Atlanta’s Instagram post.

Prior to Dating Wendell Carter, Angel Reese Was Previously Linked to Pistons Center Jalen Duren

Back in 2024, Reese was previously linked to dating Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren. Reese later began being connected to Carter in 2025 even though the couple have not technically “hard launched” their relationship status.

On the court, Reese is looking to win her first WNBA title. The star’s trade from the Chicago Sky to the Dream appears to have taken Reese’s career to the next level.

“You have to be a playoff riser,” Reese noted prior to the WNBA Finals, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.

“The greats are built for this. If you want to be considered the best player and well-respected, you can’t shy away from the moment.”

Wendell Carter Is Preparing for NBA Season With Magic as Angel Reese Leads Dream in WNBA Finals

As for Carter, the Magic center is preparing for the upcoming NBA season with new head coach Sean Sweeney. Time will tell if Carter can follow Reese’s lead and make a deep playoff push with Orlando.

“The group that we have here, these guys want to win,” Carter told Robinson on the Magic. “They’re going to do whatever it takes to win, and I think a guy like Coach Sweeney coming from coaching at the highest level, playing for a championship, understanding what it looks like and what it’s not supposed to look like.

“You mix those two things together, you have a recipe for a chance to shock the world. When you have a team who’s willing and able to adapt to what championship habits look like, and then you implement those championship habits, the sky’s the limit.”