Angel Reese Put Valkyries on Notice After Dream’s Blowout Game 3 Win

The Atlanta Dream are now two wins away from their first WNBA title after beating the Golden State Valkyries 97-71 in Game 3 of the Finals.

Dream star Angel Reese finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. She shot 7-for-12, hit both of her three-pointers, and made all five of her free throws.

Throughout the game, Reese was talking trash to the Valkyries and backed it up with her play. After the game, though, she had a message for Golden State for the rest of the series after taking a 2-1 lead.

Angel Reese Sent Valkyries Clear Message After Atlanta Dream’s Game 3 Win

After the game, Reese spent time with reporters, during which she talked about her mentality in the series. It was a clear warning to the Valkyries that she isn’t going down without a fight.

“When you have a mentality that, starting from me, where I’m hype all the time and bringing the confidence into everybody, like, y’all not taking this from us. And that’s in my heart. Like, I’m not letting you take this from us. And I think it becomes contagious within the team. Like, they feel that confidence too. So, that’s kind of been my mindset throughout the entire season, just being able to want it more than anybody else.”

In the playoffs, Reese has averaged 19.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game in eight appearances. She has posted a double-double in each of the first three WNBA Finals games.

Angel Reese Losing to Close Out the Series for Dream in Next Two Games

Atlanta has been coasting through the playoffs. Despite their four-point loss to Golden State in Game 1, the Dream have dominated the rest of their games.

Reese is a big reason for that with her offense and defense combined. While her name was never mentioned as an MVP this season, she is proving she should have been at least in the conversation.

With Game 4 coming up on Saturday, the Dream will once again look for Reese to take over a game and play well. If she repeats the form she’s shown in the last two contests, the Dream might indeed be hoisting that WNBA Finals trophy by Game 5.