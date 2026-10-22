WNBA Makes Angel Reese Announcement After Dream’s Blowout Game 3 Win

The Atlanta Dream certainly made a statement in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, blowing out the Golden State Valkyries 97-71 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Dream All-Star forward Angel Reese stole the show again, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. Reese also made 7 of 12 shots, made both of her three-pointers, and made all five of her free throws.

This is starting to feel like a typical night for Reese, who is proving herself to be a top-five player in the league. She couldn’t help but make WNBA Finals history with the win.

WNBA Shares Angel Reese History After Atlanta Dream Game 3 Win

After the game, the WNBA communications account on X shared a couple of historical notes about Reese. She became the youngest player in WNBA Finals history to do two things.

“Angel Reese is now the youngest player in WNBA Finals history to record 20 + points and 10 + rebounds in consecutive games. Reese joins A’ja Wilson as the only players to achieve this milestone in consecutive Finals games.”

“Angel Reese becomes the youngest player in WNBA Finals history to record three straight double-doubles.”

For the playoffs, Reese is averaging 19.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game in eight appearances. She has posted a double-double in each of the first three WNBA Finals games.

Angel Reese Moves Dream Two Games Closer to Winning First WNBA Title

Reese and the Dream have dominated throughout the playoffs. They’ve lost only one game, and that was against the Valkyries.

Golden State entered the WNBA Finals as the league’s best defense. The Dream scoring 97 points on them proves the Valkyries’ backs are up against the wall.

Atlanta has leaned heavily on Reese throughout the playoffs to carry the offense and defense. She has delivered for the team every time.

The Dream are back at home on Saturday to face the Valkyries in Game 4 of the finals. A win for Atlanta would put them one game away from their first title in franchise history. It comes down to how Reese plays to determine whether they will be champions, as she’s clearly in the conversation for Finals MVP.