Angel Reese Sent Loud 4-Word Message to Valkyries During Dream’s Game 3 Victory

Angel Reese delivered a 97-71 statement win for the Atlanta Dream over the Golden State Valkyries in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

Reese finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. She also made 7 of 12 shots, made both of her three-pointers, and made all five of her free throws.

One moment during the game, though, drew a lot of attention from fans. Reese was in her element and feeling good about her performance, so she engaged in a bit of trash talk on the court.

Angel Reese Made it Clear How She Felt During Dream-Valkyries Game

In the second quarter, Reese drove into the paint and scored a tough layup to put the Dream up by 11 points. Afterward, though, she made sure Golden State knew what she was made of.

“You can’t guard me. You can’t guard me.”

In the playoffs, Reese averages 19.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game in eight appearances. She has posted a double-double in each of the first three WNBA Finals games.

Dream Now Two Games Away From First WNBA Title Thanks to Angel Reese

Reese and the Dream have dominated throughout the playoffs. They’ve lost only one game, and that was against the Valkyries.

Many thought the series would be close after the four-point Golden State win over Atlanta in Game 1. Since then, the Dream have won each game by double digits and look to have full control of the series.

Golden State entered the WNBA Finals as the league’s best defense. The Dream scored 97 points on them, proving the Valkyries’ backs are up against the wall. Now all the pressure is on Golden State to respond.

Atlanta has leaned heavily on Reese throughout the playoffs to carry both ends of the floor. She has delivered for the team every time.

The Dream are back at home on Saturday to face the Valkyries in Game 4 of the finals. A win for Atlanta would put them one game away from their first title in franchise history. It comes down to Reese’s play to decide whether they will be champions, as she’s clearly in the conversation for Finals MVP.