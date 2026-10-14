Dream Get Surprising Injury Update on 4-Time All-Star Before WNBA Finals

The 2026 WNBA Finals are shaping up to be one of the most fascinating in years, with two teams that have never won it all: the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries.

Atlanta is coming off a dominant three-game sweep of the New York Liberty in the semifinals. Golden State is also coming off the heels of a clean sweep of the Las Vegas Aces.

The Dream enter the finals with a major injury concern, though: four-time All-Star guard Allisha Gray is dealing with a hand injury. Atlanta hopes to have their star player, but the question looms with less than a week before Game 1.

Latest on Allisha Gray’s Injury Update for Game 1 for the Atlanta Dream

Gray has had a procedure on her hand to help speed up her healing. She spoke with the media on Tuesday to update them on how it has been going, with a surprising timeline.

“Progress is great,” Gray told WSB-TV via ESPN WNBA reporter Alexa Philippou. “As of right now just day-to-day, and you’ll see.”

The Dream have not had Gray on the court since Game 1 of the semifinals against the Liberty. She played only 11 minutes before the injury.

2026 was a career season for the former fourth overall pick of the 2017 WNBA Draft. In 44 contests, Gray averaged a career-high 19 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Allisha Gray Would Be a Massive Boost to Dream’s Chance to Win the WNBA Title

Gray is a pivotal piece of this Dream offense because of her ability to shoot the ball. She finally got the perfect partner on the court with 2026 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese.

This Dream team is loaded with talent and can handle the front and back court. Their finals matchup, though, won’t be easy.

Golden State finished the regular season as the league’s number-one defense. That has helped them power through the postseason with relative ease.

Atlanta took care of business in the last two games without Gray against the Liberty. Getting her back for the finals, though, would completely flip the series momentum on its head.