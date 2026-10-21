Angel Reese’ Star Power, Dream Help WNBA Finals Deliver Historic TV Ratings

The Atlanta Dream might be chasing their first WNBA championship, but their return to basketball’s biggest stage has already helped produce a television milestone.

Game 1 of the 2026 WNBA Finals between Atlanta and the Golden State Valkyries averaged 2.1 million viewers Saturday across NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched Finals opener in league history.

NBC Sports announced the figures Wednesday, citing Nielsen and Adobe Analytics data. Viewership increased 11% from last year’s Game 1 and peaked at 3 million during the closing minutes of Golden State’s 68-64 victory.

For a Dream franchise making its first Finals appearance since 2013, the national spotlight comes amid a remarkable turnaround fueled by Angel Reese and a talented supporting cast.

Angel Reese Gives Dream Star Power on WNBA’s Biggest Stage

Reese has brought another dimension to Atlanta since arriving in a trade from the Chicago Sky.

Already one of the WNBA’s most recognizable players, the former LSU national champion combines a substantial social media following with the relentless rebounding and physical play that helped make her a two-time All-Star.

Her presence gives the Dream a recognizable star for audiences who might not follow Atlanta throughout the regular season.

But Reese is hardly carrying the franchise alone.

Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada have helped establish the Dream as a legitimate championship contender under coach Karl Smesko. Veteran DeWanna Bonner has added experience to a roster that went from playoff hopeful to one of the league’s last two teams standing.

Perhaps the most intriguing figure came from New Orleans, which recorded a 3.04 local television rating — second only to San Francisco’s 4.49 and significantly higher than Atlanta’s 2.02.

The Louisiana connection is difficult to overlook. Reese became a national sensation at LSU, where she earned the nickname “Bayou Barbie” while leading the Tigers to the 2023 NCAA championship.

Although NBC did not identify which players attracted viewers in individual markets, New Orleans’ strong showing suggests Reese’s enduring popularity in Louisiana could be contributing to the Dream’s national appeal. Still, Atlanta’s growing collection of established stars offers viewers plenty of reasons to follow the Finals.

Reese recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday’s opener, while Gray led Atlanta with 19 points.

Golden State escaped with a four-point victory after the Dream went scoreless over the final 3:12.

Angel Reese’s Historic Game 2 Sets Up Pivotal Finals Showdown

Atlanta responded Monday emphatically.

Reese delivered 30 points and 16 rebounds in a 79-65 victory at Chase Center, helping the Dream even the best-of-seven championship series at one game apiece.

Canada added 13 points and 10 assists as Atlanta controlled the second half, including a decisive third quarter.

The performance gave Reese another signature moment on a stage attracting heightened national attention.

Importantly, NBC’s record audience figure applies only to Saturday’s Game 1. Ratings for Monday’s second game were not included in Wednesday’s announcement.

The league’s television success extends beyond this series.

NBC said its seven regular-season broadcasts averaged 1.8 million viewers, a 35% increase compared with comparable coverage last season.

The Finals also mark NBC Sports’ return to WNBA championship coverage for the first time since 2002.

Atlanta now has an opportunity to build on the momentum at home.

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday at State Farm Arena, with Game 4 set for Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

For Reese and the Dream, the bigger prize remains a championship.

But their pursuit of that title is unfolding before an audience that has already made WNBA Finals history.