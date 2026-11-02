Angel Reese Makes Personal Announcement After WNBA Finals Loss

Angel Reese delivered a stellar first season in Atlanta after the Dream acquired her from the Chicago Sky this past offseason.

However, it didn’t end exactly as they had hoped, as the Dream fell in heartbreaking fashion on Friday night in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals against the Golden State Valkyries, 68-63.

The Dream finished the regular season 30-14, and Reese played an integral part in the team’s success. She appeared in all 43 games and averaged 16.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 31.0 minutes per game while shooting 45.1% from the field.

Reese Makes Personal Announcement

Now, days removed from the Finals loss, Reese has taken some time to reflect on the season and shared some personal news on one of her Instagram accounts, “barbieeearchive.”

“Hi my lovebugsss! I’ll miss yall but before I go for the next 6 months… i’m dedicating this off season to myself,” Reese posted on social media. “I won’t be doing my podcast this off season but you can expect some vlogs from time to time. so subscribe to my YOUTUBE. Florida will be my home & i will be there resting, working out, continuing to work on my personal brand quietly, and supporting/loving my partner. Things that I love to do that bring me so much PEACE. See you later but before i go, here are some pics from throughout the seasonnnn.”

🚨NEW: Angel Reese announced on her IG that she’s taking a step back from the spotlight this offseason to focus on herself and is pausing her podcast for six months, per @Complex https://t.co/mv3mjTj06X — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) November 2, 2026

Looking at Reese’s WNBA Career

Through three seasons, Reese has yet to experience much team success during her time with the Sky, but she’s already a three-time All-Star. She was also named this year’s Defensive Player of the Year and earned her first All-WNBA Defensive Team selection.

She’ll enter the final year of her four-year rookie contract in 2027, but she’s now eligible to sign a maximum contract under the league’s EPIC provision in the new CBA after earning All-WNBA Second Team honors.