Hi, Subscriber

Angel Reese Makes Personal Announcement After WNBA Finals Loss

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
2026 WNBA Finals - Game Seven
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream reacts during the second quarter in game seven of the 2026 WNBA Finals against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center on October 31, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Angel Reese delivered a stellar first season in Atlanta after the Dream acquired her from the Chicago Sky this past offseason.

However, it didn’t end exactly as they had hoped, as the Dream fell in heartbreaking fashion on Friday night in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals against the Golden State Valkyries, 68-63.

The Dream finished the regular season 30-14, and Reese played an integral part in the team’s success. She appeared in all 43 games and averaged 16.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 31.0 minutes per game while shooting 45.1% from the field.

Reese Makes Personal Announcement

Now, days removed from the Finals loss, Reese has taken some time to reflect on the season and shared some personal news on one of her Instagram accounts, “barbieeearchive.”

“Hi my lovebugsss! I’ll miss yall but before I go for the next 6 months… i’m dedicating this off season to myself,” Reese posted on social media. “I won’t be doing my podcast this off season but you can expect some vlogs from time to time. so subscribe to my YOUTUBE. Florida will be my home & i will be there resting, working out, continuing to work on my personal brand quietly, and supporting/loving my partner. Things that I love to do that bring me so much PEACE. See you later but before i go, here are some pics from throughout the seasonnnn.”

Looking at Reese’s WNBA Career

Through three seasons, Reese has yet to experience much team success during her time with the Sky, but she’s already a three-time All-Star. She was also named this year’s Defensive Player of the Year and earned her first All-WNBA Defensive Team selection.

She’ll enter the final year of her four-year rookie contract in 2027, but she’s now eligible to sign a maximum contract under the league’s EPIC provision in the new CBA after earning All-WNBA Second Team honors.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Angel Reese Makes Personal Announcement After WNBA Finals Loss

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Dream News

More Heavy on Dream News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x