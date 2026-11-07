On Friday night, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever appeared as a special guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Clark discussed a variety of topics, including her childhood project called “Future Dreams,” her new children’s book called “EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams” and her first signature shoe with Nike.

The Fever superstar also played a game with Jimmy Fallon, shooting cheeseballs into his mouth. She made 12 shots in 24 seconds to the delight of the audience.

Caitlin Clark Gifts Jimmy Fallon With Taylor Swift-Inspired Shoes

During her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Caitlin Clark presented Jimmy Fallon with a pair of Taylor Swift-inspired shoes.

It’s part of Clark’s signature shoe collection with Nike, the Caitlin 1. The Swift-themed shoe is called “Friendship Bracelet” and will be available in February 2027.

According to Clark, Fallon is the second person to get the “Friendship Bracelet” colorway after her. She previously wore it last season during practice back in August.

The Swift-inspired shoe has a primary blush base. Its unique feature is the small beads or charms in the laces, which can be customized once it becomes available.

Fallon’s shoe beads read “2NITE” and “SHOW.”

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Clark is a known “Swiftie” growing up. She even grew close with the pop star and has attended Kansas City Chiefs games over the past few years as Swift’s guest.

The two were recently together last month as the Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Caitlin Clark on Friendship With Taylor Swift

Speaking to ESPN last year, Caitlin Clark opened up about meeting Taylor Swift and becoming friends with one of her idols growing up.

“I think what people don’t always realize about people with a certain spotlight, whether it’s her, whether it’s me, whether it’s another professional athlete or a pop star, we’re real people,” Clark said.

“We’re just having normal conversations as any other person in Arrowhead Stadium that night,” she added. “She loves the Chiefs just as much as I do. I’m talking football with her. She loved it, and just like her passion, and honestly, probably one of the sweetest people I’ve ever been around.”

Before meeting and marrying Travis Kelce, Swift was a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan.

On the other hand, Clark grew up a Chiefs supporter since her family was big fans of the team. Being from Iowa, the Chiefs were the closest NFL team to them.