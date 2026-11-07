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Caitlin Clark Gifts Jimmy Fallon With Taylor Swift-Inspired Shoes

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Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 18: Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark watch a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter of a game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Friday night, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever appeared as a special guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Clark discussed a variety of topics, including her childhood project called “Future Dreams,” her new children’s book called “EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams” and her first signature shoe with Nike.

The Fever superstar also played a game with Jimmy Fallon, shooting cheeseballs into his mouth. She made 12 shots in 24 seconds to the delight of the audience.

Caitlin Clark Gifts Jimmy Fallon With Taylor Swift-Inspired Shoes

Caitlin Clark
GettyCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever talks to a referee during a stoppage in play in the first quarter of Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 01, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 94-83 to win the series two games to one.

During her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Caitlin Clark presented Jimmy Fallon with a pair of Taylor Swift-inspired shoes.

It’s part of Clark’s signature shoe collection with Nike, the Caitlin 1. The Swift-themed shoe is called “Friendship Bracelet” and will be available in February 2027.

According to Clark, Fallon is the second person to get the “Friendship Bracelet” colorway after her. She previously wore it last season during practice back in August.

The Swift-inspired shoe has a primary blush base. Its unique feature is the small beads or charms in the laces, which can be customized once it becomes available.

Fallon’s shoe beads read “2NITE” and “SHOW.”

Clark is a known “Swiftie” growing up. She even grew close with the pop star and has attended Kansas City Chiefs games over the past few years as Swift’s guest.

The two were recently together last month as the Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Caitlin Clark on Friendship With Taylor Swift

Caitlin Clark
GettySinger-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) talks with Caitlin Clark (R) of the Indiana Fever during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Speaking to ESPN last year, Caitlin Clark opened up about meeting Taylor Swift and becoming friends with one of her idols growing up.

“I think what people don’t always realize about people with a certain spotlight, whether it’s her, whether it’s me, whether it’s another professional athlete or a pop star, we’re real people,” Clark said.

“We’re just having normal conversations as any other person in Arrowhead Stadium that night,” she added. “She loves the Chiefs just as much as I do. I’m talking football with her. She loved it, and just like her passion, and honestly, probably one of the sweetest people I’ve ever been around.”

Before meeting and marrying Travis Kelce, Swift was a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan.

On the other hand, Clark grew up a Chiefs supporter since her family was big fans of the team. Being from Iowa, the Chiefs were the closest NFL team to them.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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