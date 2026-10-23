Fever Make Stunning Front Office Decision as Caitlin Clark Faces $1.7 Million Question

The Indiana Fever are overhauling their front office just as Caitlin Clark approaches the biggest contract decision of her WNBA career.

Indiana is firing general manager Amber Cox, according to The Athletic, which reported Friday that multiple sources familiar with the decision confirmed the move.

The reported firing came hours after the Fever announced that team president Kelly Krauskopf was stepping down.

Together, the departures leave Indiana searching for new basketball leadership ahead of a pivotal offseason.

The immediate challenge? Building a championship contender around Clark while navigating potentially expensive decisions involving the franchise’s biggest stars.

Fever Part Ways With Amber Cox Amid Front Office Shakeup

Cox joined Indiana in 2024 as chief operating officer and general manager, replacing longtime executive Lin Dunn.

Previously, she held executive positions with the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun.

Cox helped oversee roster construction around Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

However, the Fever never advanced beyond the WNBA semifinals during her tenure.

Indiana’s latest playoff run ended with a first-round loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Meanwhile, Krauskopf’s departure closes another significant chapter.

The longtime executive helped establish the Fever in 2000 and oversaw their 2012 championship.

Her decision to step down came before the regular season ended, according to the organization.

Now, Indiana must rebuild its leadership while preparing for an unusually consequential free agency period.

Caitlin Clark Eligible for Projected $1.7 Million Supermax

One of the new general manager’s most important responsibilities will involve Clark’s next contract.

Under the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement, Clark could earn a projected $1.3 million maximum salary in 2027 through the Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract provision.

Known as EPIC, the provision allows qualifying young stars to negotiate larger contracts before completing their rookie deals.

Clark qualifies for the maximum because of her 2024 All-WNBA first-team selection.

She could then sign an extension beginning at a projected $1.7 million in 2028, subject to the applicable eligibility requirements and salary limits.

Those figures would represent a remarkable increase from her $530,000 salary in 2026.

However, Clark has made clear that maximizing her earnings isn’t her only priority.

“My focus is on winning,” Clark said during her October exit interview. “I certainly know what I deserve and what I’m worth, but at the same time, sometimes you have to make sacrifices.”

Clark also indicated that she intends to remain in Indiana regardless of whether she immediately signs an extension.

That gives the Fever some reassurance, although important financial decisions remain.

What’s Next for Clark and Kelsey Mitchell?

Indiana must also determine how to retain Mitchell, who enters unrestricted free agency.

Keeping Mitchell alongside Clark and Boston would preserve the franchise’s talented core.

However, expensive contracts could limit Indiana’s ability to improve its supporting cast.

Those decisions are especially important after another disappointing postseason.

The Fever have attracted record crowds and unprecedented attention since drafting Clark first overall in 2024.

They are also investing $78 million in a new practice facility scheduled to open in March 2027.

Still, the organization’s next major investment may be its front office.

Whoever replaces Cox will need to negotiate Clark’s future, convince Mitchell to stay and assemble a deeper roster around Boston.

Clark has already transformed the Fever’s popularity.

The next leadership group must find a way to turn that success into a championship.