WNBA Made Caitlin Clark Announcement Before Fever’s Looming Decision

This offseason is massive for the Indiana Fever, as the team has already made moves ahead of their Caitlin Clark decision.

The Fever have already made a major front-office shift to kick off the offseason. Their team president, Kelly Krauskopf, has stepped down from her role. Indiana also relieved general manager Amber Cox of her duties on Friday.

After they settle their front office, the Fever need to decide whether to keep Clark with the organization. Until then, though, she is being recognized for her great 2026 WNBA season.

WNBA Announces Caitlin Clark News During the Start of the Offseason

The WNBA shared its All-WNBA teams for the 2026 season. Clark was selected to the first team.

“Introducing your 2026 All-WNBA First Team! Caitlin Clark

Olivia Miles

Kelsey Mitchell

Breanna Stewart

A’ja Wilson”

Clark finished the season averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. She scored more regular-season points than any point guard in WNBA history. Clark has been selected to three All-Star teams in a row.

Indiana Fever Face Major Caitlin Clark Decision in the Offseason

The Fever face a big decision on Clark’s contract that they need to make quickly. She could earn a projected $1.3 million for the 2027 season and then sign an extension that would put her 2028 salary at $1.7 million.

Securing a future with Clark on the Fever will be one of their top priorities. For Clark, though, she is focused on other things.

“My focus is on winning,” Clark said. “I certainly know what I deserve and what I’m worth, but at the same time, sometimes you have to make sacrifices.”

Indiana also needs to ensure they can bring Kelsey Mitchell back to the team, as she will be a free agent this offseason. The Fever have already made it clear that Mitchell is their top priority this offseason, ahead of anything else.

While the last three years have shown good progress in the franchise, the Fever want to do more. They know Clark is at the prime of her career and need to take advantage of it. Bringing Mitchell back and signing Clark long-term will secure the franchise’s future.