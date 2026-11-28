The Stanford Cardinal are one of the proudest women’s college basketball programs in existence.

That’s not who the Cardinal are right now, though. They’ve lost three games in a row, and on Friday night, they lost by 23 points to Columbia out of the Ivy League.

No offense at all to Columbia, but this isn’t a game Stanford of yesteryear even comes close to losing.

Stanford is now 4-4 on the young season.

The Cardinal lost by 15 in their opener to Arizona. They then rattled off four wins in a row: St. Mary’s, UC-Davis, Santa Clara and Gonzaga.

Since then, Stanford has lost 105-50 to No. 16 Washington, 73-62 to Portland and 68-45 to Columbia.

There’s no rest for the wicked as they play San Diego State on Saturday and Hawaii on Sunday.

It’s a massive fall from grace, and Kate Paye’s job could be in trouble.

Kate Paye Firing Calls

It’s not clear how abrupt Stanford would be with firing a women’s basketball coach, but there are certainly calls for it to happen.

One commentor on X wrote:

“No one has ever been more fired than Kate Paye is right now. Aaron Rodgers during the Pat McAfee interview was less fired than Coach Paye is now.”

Another wrote: “What the what?!”

And a third:

“That’s it. That seals the deal. I’m no longer a Stanford WBB fan. I’ve been a fan since 1967 and season ticket holder for 24 years. I will no longer watch them play nor renew my tickets. I’m taking my fanhood to Menlo College where they actually know how to run a team.”

The Stanford athletic department surely is paying attention.

Seat Was Already Hot

Before the season, USA Today’s Mitchell Northam already pointed out that Paye’s seat was hot.

This is part of what Northam wrote:

When people think about consistent excellence in women’s college basketball, Stanford is one of the first programs that comes to mind. From 1988 to 2024, they never missed an NCAA Tournament and won three national championships under Tara VanDerveer. Ahead of the 2024-25 season — Stanford’s first in the ACC — VanDerveer retired and handed the reins to her longtime assistant, Kate Paye, who played for and coached under the Hall of Famer. But, put simply, Paye’s teams haven’t lived up to the standard that Stanford established over the past three and a half decades. In Paye’s first season, the Cardinal went 16-15 overall, missing March Madness for the first time since the Reagan Administration. Last season, they improved to 21-14, but were left on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. To make matters worse, four of Stanford’s top five scorers transferred and a report in May accused Paye of fostering “a dysfunctional and toxic environment.” She has since dismissed that as “click-bait junk journalism.”

Stanford has missed two consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

The way they’ve started this season suggests a third miss in a row is coming. Whether Paye is even around until that point remains to be seen.