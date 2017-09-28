Hugh Hefner Quotes: Words From & About the Playboy Legend

Getty

Playboy legend Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91 and leaves behind a huge enterprise. In a press release posted on PR Newswire, the official statement on his death read:

Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91 years old.

The world has lost an icon, and with that said, let’s remember him through his best quotes below.

1. Picasso had his pink period and his blue period. I am in my blonde period right now.

2. The interesting thing is how one guy, through living out his own fantasies, is living out the fantasies of so many other people.

3. Life is too short to be living somebody else’s dream.

4. You know, from my point of view, I’m the luckiest cat on the planet.

5. In my wildest dreams, I could not have imagined a sweeter life.

6. The notion of the single man began in the 1950’s. The idea of the bachelor as a separate life was new and obscure.

7. Someone once asked, ‘What’s your best pickup line?’ I said, ‘My best pickup line is, ‘Hi, my name is Hugh Hefner.’

8. Surrounding myself with beautiful women keeps me young.

9. I’m very comfortable with the nature of life and death, and that we come to an end. What’s most difficult to imagine is that those dreams and early yearnings and desires of childhood and adolescence will also disappear. But who knows? Maybe you become part of the eternal whatever.

10. I have been married twice, and those were not the happiest times of my life. Part of the problem, quite frankly, is that when you get married, the romance disappears and the children arrive and the love is transferred. It shouldn’t be that way, but too often it is transferred to the children.

11. Living in the moment, thinking about the future, and staying connected to the past: That’s what makes me feel whole.

12. I got married before I found myself. People should find themselves before they get married.

13. I think that retirement is the first step towards the grave.

14. If you let society and your peers define who you are, you’re the less for it.

15. I’m never going to grow up. Staying young is what it is all about for me.

16. Sex is the driving force on the planet. We should embrace it, not see it as the enemy.

17. In my own words, I played some significant part in changing the social-sexual values of our time. I had a lot of fun in the process.

18. I don’t have dinner parties – I eat my dinner in bed.