Feliz 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Univision Online

Univision

Univision is airing its live special for a Happy New Year, titled ¡Feliz 2018!, tonight from 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT and it will conclude at 3:15 a.m. ET/2:15 a.m. CT/12:15 a.m. PT. The special is to celebrate the coming of the New Year, with entertainment and celebrity guests. Pitbull, who normally has his own New Year’s Eve special on the FOX network, has joined in on this year’s ¡Feliz 2018! broadcast, according to Deadline. Pitbull has been taken off of FOX and was replaced by Steve Harvey this year. For this year’s celebration, Pitbull will deliver his party songs from Miami, Florida and the show will also feature highlights of Pitbull’s Worldwide New Year’s Eve. The telecast will also have performances made by a list of celebrities. Performers include Banda El Recodo, Karol G, Bronco, Carlos Vives, Chiquis, Bad Bunny, Chyno, Ha*Ash, Leslie Grace, Luis Coronel, Mau and Ricky, Olga Tañón and Sebastián Yatra. The performances will be live and will broadcast from cities across the nation, including New York City, Disney California Adventure, Las Vegas, and San Antonio.

¡Feliz 2018! will be live on Facebook in addition to the network’s live streaming and on-demand subscription service, which is called Univision Now. If you don’t have cable or you can’t get to a TV, you can watch Univision online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

FuboTV: Univision is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which costs $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It’s also included in the “Fubo Latino” package, which costs $14.99 per month. Both come with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: Univision is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: Univision is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square, which has replaced Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution special, will air from 8 – 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. through 12:30 a.m. on the FOX network. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will also air on the ABC network, as scheduled, with Ryan Seacrest as the host. Seacrest’s co-hosts this year include the returning Jenny McCarthy, Lucy Hale and newbie Ciara. All-American New Year is another program set to air, running from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. on FOX News, with Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and Jesse Watters as the hosts.

Telemundo will also be airing its Bienvenido 2018 special from 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. This special will broadcast live from Times Square in New York City, with Danna Paola, Zuleyka Rivera, Jorge Bernal and Karim Mendiburu as the hosts of the annual ball drop for the network. Performers expected for the event include Gente de Zona, Zion & Lennox, Gerardo Ortiz, Nacho, Jencarlos Paty Cantu, and Victor Manuelle.