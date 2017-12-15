Top 30 Best Christmas Gifts for Women: The Ultimate List

Shopping for the girlfriend, wife, sister, daughter, or even female friend in your life can be tough. That said, we’ve done our best to collect all the most likable gifts of this holiday season and put them into one huge list. It’s recommended that you browse through and see what types of gifts the recipient of your generosity would enjoy.



The gifts span a few categories including fashion, accessories and technology. No matter what choice you make, there’s bound to be something here to please everyone.



Here’s the 30 best Christmas Gifts for women: the ultimate list.

1. Fossil Rose Goldtone Small Watch

For the fans of pink, class, and keeping track of the time, this Fossil watch is as elegant as it is affordable. It goes great with chic casual outfits, but also works as a complement for more formal affairs.

Price: $125.00

See more information and reviews about the Fossil Rose Goldtone Small here

2. Women’s 20 Pair Colorful Socks

These colorful socks are a practical yet fun gift bound to please just about everyone. They’re no-show socks, so they make a great addition to any outfit that is subtle and understated. They’re on the thin side, but they’re great for activities like going to the gym or with shoes where one requires a small sock. Plus, the variety at this price is unbeatable.

Price: $15.99

See more information and reviews about the Women’s 20 Pair Colorful Socks here

3. Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Wristband

For ladies looking to get in shape, this simple model of the Fitbit is a great, affordable Apple Watch alternative. It displays notifications of all kinds on its OLED screen, tracks heart rate, and will alert you if you’ve spent too much time without moving. This is a great tool for getting in shape, or just helping one to maintain an active lifestyle.



Users love it for its spot-on fitness tracking and robust & fun app.

Price: $128.00

See more information and reviews about the Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Wristband here

4. Circus by Sam Edelman

This stunning bag is hand made with a snap magnetic closure and an attractive finish. It’s has a shoulder drop of 10.5″, is 12.5″ wide and 14.2″ high. This is a great bag for someone who’s classy and flashy, and also wants a purse with decent capacity.

Price: $78.00

See more information and reviews about the Circus by Sam Edelman here

5. Echo Women’s Leather Stripe

These sheep skin lined gloves are warm, attractive, and soft. They come in a variety of colors including port (pictured), maritime navy, and black. They also have a special fingertip so the lady in your life can use her smartphone without exposing her digits.

Price: $89.00

See more information and reviews about the Echo Women’s Leather Stripe here

6. Mae Women’s Long Sleeve Graphic Shirt

For the lounging homebody, this long sleeve graphic t-shirt is as relaxed as it is cute. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes, though it does run large; the pictured model is 5’10” and wearing a small.



Users praise it for its stretchy texture and flattering body-glove like appearance.

Price: $26.00

See more information and reviews about the Calvin Klein Faux Fur Beanie here

7. Calvin Klein Faux Fur Beanie

This faux fur beaning is warm, soft and stylish. It’s great for cold weather and comes in two colors: black and brown. Women love it as a stylish accent or a practical accessory. One drawback, however, is that it’s 100% polyester so it’s dry clean only.

Price: $33.00

See more information and reviews about the Calvin Klein Faux Fur Beanie here

8. Liebeskind Berlin Handwoven Leather Wallet

For any ladies who like to carry a wallet, this 100% sheep leather, zipper closed wallet has a main compartment, coin socket, and a great look. It boasts solid internal organization with seven credit card slots and a small pouch.

Price: $118.00

See more information and reviews about the Liebeskind Berlin Handwoven Leather Wallet here

9. Reebok Women’s Pink Track Shoe

This pink track shoe brings a high quality comfortable foot experience with a nice look. It’s great for the woman in your life looking to get in shape. It boasts a rubber sole, low-cut design, and a “KooshRide” foam core. Users love it for its breathability and shock-absorbing features.

Price: $64.17

See more information and reviews about the Reebok Women’s Pink Track Shoe here

10. Liebeskind Berlin Leather Ziparound

For ladies looking for a nice wallet or pocketbook, this zip around looks like crocodile skin, but it’s really just embossed leather. No matter the animal in question here, it’s an attractive wallet for formal events with 20 card slots, an ID slot and an extra coin compartment.

Price: $118.00

See more information and reviews about the Liebeskind Leather Ziparound here

11. Danskin Women’s Printed Legging

I believe it was Goethe who once said, “Leggings are frozen music.” In any case, these polyester printed leggings make for great fitness wear or just as a comfortable thing to wear around the house. They’re machine washable and have an inner waistband pocket for carrying around say, a gym key or similarly small object.

Price: $39.78

See more information and reviews about the Danskin Women’s Printed Legging here

12. Zac Posen Earthette Lanyard

This lanyard credit card holder boasts a pearl exterior with a smooth green finish. It’s made from 100% leather and has three card slots, plus one for an ID with a window. It’s classy without being gaudy.

Price: $80.46

See more information and reviews about the Zac Posen Earthette Lanyard here

13. Marc Jacobs New York Women’s Packable Jacket

This sleek nylon jacket is about as modern as they come. It boasts a zipper enclosure and a shiny look. One of the best benefits of this jacket is that it is truly packable, and can be compressed to a very small size, yet is warm and has functional pockets.

Price: $98.00

See more information and reviews about the Marc New York Women’s Packable Jacket here

14. Sterling Silver Shell Pearl Earrings

These pearl earrings are simple yet effective. They have cubic zirconia studs and sterling silver backs. They’re a great additional for formal attire and come in a variety of colors including champagne, chocolate, black, and gray.

Price: $18.80

See more information and reviews about the Sterling Silver Shell Pearl Earrings here

15. Marc Jacobs Womens Daisy Watch

For Marc Jacob’s fans, this piece may strike many as a bit ostentatious. Still, for a fan of flowers, this watch may strike a special cord. Its gold and white appearance is as attractive as it is playful. Plus, this watch is also water-resistant and suitable for recreational swimming.

Price: $150.00

See more information and reviews about the Marc Womens Daisy Watch here

16. Adidas Originals Women’s Superstar Track Jacket

For the lady in your life looking to look on-fleek while running, this track jacket is bound to turn some heads. It’s machine washable and made of 100% polyester. It has a bold 3-stripe design and a look that’s as unique as it is functional.

Price: $75.00

See more information and reviews about the Adidas Originals Women’s Superstar Track Jacket here

17. Diesel Women’s Becky Watch

This Diesel ‘Becky’ watch boasts a leather strap, three-handed movement, and water resistance. It’s great for short-term swimming and has a look befitting of an eccentric lady. It has a variety of colors so it’s bound to match a broad array of outfits, both casual and formal.

Price: $180.00

See more information and reviews about the Diesel Women’s Watch here

18. Starter String Backpack

This Starter string backpack is one of those simple gifts that’s just plain practical. This bag makes for a great gym bag or even a book bag on a day when one only has a few classes. It’s a great utility bag with a cute appearance for a college student or younger.

Price: $12.99

See more information and reviews about the Starter String Backpack here

19. New Balance Women’s Coast Shoes

For ladies looking to run, these New Balance purple shoes boast a high quality construction with a synthetic sole and New Balance’s legendary longevity. They’re comfortable, stylish, and have an ACTEVA midsole which helps make running more comfortable.

Price: $64.95

See more information and reviews about the New Balance Women’s Coast Shoes here

20. Dearcase Women’s Long Sleeve Loose T-Shirt

This t-shirt is great for women of all shapes and sizes. Users praise it as form-fitting for curvy and plus-size women, yet equally flattering in its smaller sizes. It’s loved by its wearers for its comfort and by husbands for its great looks.

Price: $16.99

See more information and reviews about the Dearcase Women’s Long Sleeve Loose T-Shirt here

21. Ensasa Women’s Winter Leggings

These leggings are great for ladies who want to bring holiday cheer to the gym or other casual, comfortable settings. They’re praised for their high quality material, good stretch, and snug yet breathable fit.

Price: $13.99

See more information and reviews about the Ensasa Women’s Winter Leggings here

22. ‘If You Can Read This Please Bring Me Wine’ Socks

For the wine-fans, these funny socks are a great gag gift. They come in a variety of colors and fit most well. They’re comfortable and fit well, though some did find them to be a bit small. Still, for the lady with a sense of humor, these make for a nice present.

Price: $7.88

See more information and reviews about the funny socks here

23. Plaid Blanket Scarf

This soft and cozy scarf is made of a cashmere-like acrylic and is as comfortable as it is warm. It boasts an excellent color scheme well fit for winter and the holiday season, but that frankly will also play pretty well in the spring or fall. Users love it for its attractive look, soft fabric, and large size.

Price: $14.99

See more information and reviews about the Plaid Blanket Scarf here

24. Kate Spade Gold Tone Alphabet Pendants (All Letters)

Including all letters A – Z, these Kate Spade alphabet pendants boasts a stunning minimalist gold appearance with the message, “One in a million” on the back. They’re praised for their durability, charming appearance, and beauty.

Price: $58.00

See more information and reviews about the Kate Spade Alphabet Pendants here

25. 18K White Gold Cubic Zirconia

These white gold cubic zirconia earrings may be affordable, but they certainly don’t look it. Their wearers are blown away by their attractive appearance and high quality construction. They’re also praised for being able to withstanding some water as some have worn them into the shower. For those looking to give a gift with some wow, these are a nice and affordable option.

Price: $19.99

See more information and reviews about the 18K White Gold Cubic Zirconia here

26. Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch

For the lady who may want a more robust fitness watch, the Fitbit Blaze boasts a full color screen and even more functionality than the smaller version, including GPS and connectivity with apps like Gmail, Facebook and more.



Users prefer it to the Apple Watch because of its automatic configuration and tracking of fitness stats; the Apple Watch requires starting sessions for certain activities.



All in all, it’s not as robust as the Apple Watch, but for fitness purposes, it’s just as good if not better and significantly cheaper.

Price: $148.00 (26% off MSRP)

See more information and reviews about the Fitbit Blaze Smart Watch here

27. CYZ Women’s Pajama Pants

For lounging about one’s house, nothing beats these CYZ super soft pajama lounge pants. Users love them for their comfortable fit and good quality. That said, order on the small side- a few people did find them to be a bit large. They can be a bit baggy. Even so, they’re comfy at-home pants and bound to please many the homebody.

Price: $14.99

See more information and reviews about the CYZ Women’s Pajamas here

28. Ndoobiy Women’s Capris

This pair of sleek leggings are well-suited to a yoga class or similar fitness environment. Their pattern is good looking and attention-grabbing. Plus, the high quality of the print is resistant to fading and the material is resistant to shrinking. This is a great pair of yoga pants for an active woman.

Price: $12.99

See more information and reviews about the Ndoobiy Women’s Capris here

29. Women’s Fashionable Retro Poncho

For the lady who wants to put off hippie and stylish vibes, this fashionable retro tassel poncho looks great and comes in a variety of different colors. It’s loved for its cozy interior, nice construction, and said to be similar to wearing a blanket.

Price: $19.86

See more information and reviews about the Women’s Retro Poncho here

30. Women’s Leather Touchscreen Texting Gloves

For the lady in your life who wants warm hands, but still needs to be able to use her phone, these touchscreen gloves are as classy as they are “handy.” They’re made from warm lambskin and boast a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Price: $19.99

See more information and reviews about the Women’s Leather Touchscreen Texting Gloves here