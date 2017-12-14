Top 20 Best Cheap Secret Santa Gifts 2017

It’s hard to find the right Christmas present for a coworker you’re still getting to know or a large friend group.

Secret Santa and White Elephant gift exchanges have made this task little easier to handle, but it can still be hard to get them something you know they’ll like without breaking the budget.

But if you are willing to practice the time-honored art of creative gift-giving, you can find some really neat and useful gifts for under $20.

To get the ball rolling, we’ve highlighted a number of our favorite cheap Santa gift ideas that just about anybody will love.

Read on below to browse our picks.

Want to browse even more gift ideas? You can check out more gift posts from Heavy here.

1. PopSockets Expanding Smartphone Stand

We were all so busy finding out if we could make phones with bigger screens, that we never thought of asking if we should make phones with bigger screens.

But now it’s too late. A large number of phones can’t even fit in your hand without something to grip onto. That something is the popsocket.

This simple device gives you an easy grip to hold your phone up without your all of your fingers cramping.

Price: $8.47 (15 percent off MSRP)

2. Burt’s Bees Essential Everyday Beauty Gift Set

Everyone loves Burt’s Bees chapstick. But did you know Burt makes a whole line of skincare products?

This pampering beauty gift set allows you to sample a variety of travel sized versions of them. This set includes a Soap Bark and Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, a Hand Salve, a Milk & Honey Body Lotion, a Coconut Foot Cream and the classic Beeswax Lip Balm.

Price: $9.88

3. Tibetan Singing Bowls

What’s worse than drawing the name of one of those types of people who believe they need to shed all worldly possessions to be happy?

Pretty much nothing. But this isn’t a hopeless endeavor. You can always gift that person of simple tastes a tool for better meditation.

This Tibetan Singing Bowl is meant to be held in the hand and struck with its included wooden mallet, so the user can get lost in its resonant tones while they meditate.

Price: $9.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

4. Exploding Kittens Card Game

Nothing livens up a gift exchange gathering like a party game you can bust out right away.

This family friendly game combines the high stakes of Russian roulette with the outrageous fun of cat-based illustrations from webcomic artist of The Oatmeal.

Price: $19.99

5. OliaDesign Lego Coffee Mug

It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning without a nice cup of coffee and a few minutes to play with Legos.

Now you can do both at once with this unique Lego coffee mug from OliaDesign.

Price: $13.99

6. Official Google Cardboard

Right now, many people are scrambling to make unnecessarily expensive upgrades to their PCs to play a handful of VR games.

But this is not at all necessary if you have a fairly new smartphone.

If you do, you can use this simple Google VR kit made entirely of cardboard to play the hundreds of Cardboard-ready VR games on iOS and Android app markets.

If you know someone who still hasn’t tried this emergent technology, get them a Google Cardboard kit and change their life forever.

Price: $15.00

7. Cast Iron Garlic Roaster & Squeezer Set

In my experience, the secret to making delicious meals at home involves lots of garlic. And I mean lots.

This Cast Iron Garlic Roaster is an innovative kitchen product to help add whole roasted garlic bulbs to your ingredient list for future plates.

Use it on the grill or in the oven for tender and delicious garlic to use with any dish. And the included squeezer set makes preparation a breeze.

Price: $19.75

8. Periodic Tableware Laboratory Shot Glasses

For some people, drinking is a fun way to relieve stress. For others, it is an ongoing experiment into the psyche of the intoxicated mind.

For the latter, these Periodic Tableware Laboratory Shot Glasses are a great option. This set of four borosilicate shot glasses brings lab-grade quality to the kitchen table.

Plus you can get truly empirical with your drinking.

Price: $17.41 (13 percent off MSRP)

9. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Anyone from doomsday preppers to casual hikers should be prepared to find a source of clean drinking water in an emergency.

The LifeStraw is the easiest way of guaranteeing that. This pocket-sized personal water filtration system can go with you wherever you might need it.

It can be used to filter up to a thousand liters of water to full drinkable purity, and comes sealed in a bag to keep it clean until it’s actually needed.

Price: $19.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

10. Pizza Pocket To Go

Everyone loves pizza. But some love pizza more than others. Some can never be without pizza.

Those are the kind of people need a Pizza Pocket To Go. This slice-shaped ziplock necklace is pretty much the perfect way to preserve that precious piece of pizza you left behind.

Price: $8.49 (43 percent off MSRP)

11. Thermos Intak Hydration Bottle

Everyone could use a new water bottle. Or a second water bottle.

But no matter how many water bottles you have, you still probably aren’t drinking enough water. This gift makes properly hydrating that much easier. It also makes for a great hiking companion or work shift life saver.

Price: $12.19 (19 percent off MSRP)

12. Tile Mate Key Finder

There has to be a better way of finding your missing keys besides turning your whole house upside down.

Oh wait, there is. It’s called Tile Mate. This compact Bluetooth tracker can be looped onto keychains or stowed in a bag to make sure you always have a surefire way of tracking it down.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

13. Just Crunch Cereal Bowl

Soggy cereal is one of the worst ways to start your day. So why not nip this problem at the bud and keep your milk and cereal separate?

That’s what the Just Crunch Cereal Bowl is all about. Its unique shape allows you to take your time enjoying your cereal without losing that crucial crunch.

Price: $8.49

14. Yootech Fast Wireless Charging Pad

Most new phones support wireless charging, yet only a small amount of smartphone owners have begun taking advantage of this new charging innovation.

If you know they have a compatible phone, then consider the Yootech Fast Wireless Charging Pad a sure winner.

This inexpensive wireless charger supports QC 2.0 or 3.0, and automatically dims its status LED at night so it doesn’t keep you up.

Price: $11.99

15. Kikkerland Magnetic Hourglass

Losing track of time happens to the best of us. But ancient Alexandrians had a simple way of dealing with this as early as 150 BC.

The hourglass is a practical tool for tracking time, as well as a great ornamental addition to any room. Kikkerland’s ferrous sand model makes the whole deal that much cooler.

Price: $18.98 (16 percent off MSRP)

16. Cork Pops Nicholas Portside Flask

Some people have the wrong idea about flasks. Sure, they’re great for sneaking a nip somewhere you shouldn’t, but that doesn’t mean they have to look like a thermos.

This stylish portside flask from Cork Pops Nicholas is a beautiful option that actually shows off what you’re drinking instead of hiding it.

It’s not like you were fooling anybody anyway.

Price: $21.49

17. Vitalismo LED Gloves

Light shows are about as synonymous with EDM music as bass drops. Some people might find these psychedelic light performance gloves a little cheesy, but others will jump right into learning its crafts.

If nothing else, they’ll be a fun gag that provides some nice visibility for late night walks.

Price: $8.99

18. RSVP White Marble Mortar and Pestle

A mortar and pestle can come in handy for so many things. Crushing herbs, mixing cocktails, or making pesto.

Anyone who considers themselves competent in the kitchen should have one of these bad boys.

Price: $17.45

19. Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Farm

Oyster mushrooms are a delicious base for some of my favorite meals.

And they are super easy to grow at home. This Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Farm simply needs to be left in a dark area and occasionally misted with water to yield multiple crops of scrumptious oyster mushrooms.

Price: $16.60

20. Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener

Benjamin Franklin once said, “wine is constant proof that God loves us and loves to see us happy.”

With that in mind, corks are a scourge only meant to delay our quest for godly love. This Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener is the perfect tool to make short work of hard to open wine bottles.

Take that, corks.

Price: $14.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

Still have more Christmas shopping to do? You can check out more Christmas posts from Heavy here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.