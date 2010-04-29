Steven Van Zandt Said “Born to Run” “Sucks”

He may have collaborated with Bruce Springsteen since the mid-70s, but he’s claiming that he told The Boss that the “Born to Run” album sucked, Spinner.com reports. In response, Springsteen challenged Van Zandt to improve it.

He said, “All I did on ‘Born to Run’ were the horns on ’10th Avenue Freeze-Out.’ I was just in the studio, hanging around. He said, ‘What do you think?’ and I said, ‘I think it sucks.’ And he said, ‘Well, go f—ing fix it, then.’ So I went and fixed it. People came to the Bottom Line (New York venue) basically to laugh at us. And a funny thing happened — we f—ing blew their minds.”

Interesting since RollingStone ranked the album 18th in the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.