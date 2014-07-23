Tina Huang: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tina Huang serves as senior criminalist Susie Chang on Rizzoli & Isles. It’s Chang moment to shine on tonight’s episode, titled “Knockout,” when she steps into assist the detectives while medical examiner Maura Isles is away at a conference.

Huang made her first appearance on the TNT show’s season two finale and has co-starred in films such as Larry Crowne and Drive.

Here’s what you need to know about the native New York actress.

1. Susie Chang Works in the Crime Lab

This is my most flattering angle!RT @BenzJuju: @TinaHuang I love this picture! :D pic.twitter.com/pb1lYk4gvq — Tina Huang (@TinaHuang) July 24, 2013

The detectives depend on Isles for most of their crime scene knowledge, but when they need some extra help with the evidence they visit Susie Chang in the crime lab. She previously dated morgue technician Alex Simmons, who she met at a nudist retreat.

Answer both the #RizzoliandIsles AND @PerceptionTNT trivia Qs w/ #TNTTuesdays and you could win a $50 Visa Gift card! pic.twitter.com/vvnkXYlvun — Rizzoli and Isles (@RizzoliIslesTNT) July 23, 2014

Chang consider Isles an hero in her eyes, and tries her best to sub in during the M.E.’s absense. She’s not comfortable speculating on the evidence for Detective Rizzoli like Isles though. Chang also revealed she may use dioramas for more than illustrating problems at work.

2. Huang Grew Up in New York City

#tbt me in Texas. Apparently inspired by either Mork or Punky Brewster pic.twitter.com/LT5XLU6MzA — Tina Huang (@TinaHuang) October 3, 2013

The native New Yorker grew up on the city‘s Lower East Side in Manhattan’s Chinatown. She attended LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts where she studied theatre. She continued her training at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts

3. She Speaks Fluent Mandarin Chinese

Huang used her Mandarin Chinese language skills to host an episode of YouTube travel show Resident in Shanghai. She admits she hesitated returning to the “motherland” after being born and raised in America:

It dawned on me that in Shanghai, I was a foreigner. Maybe that’s part of the fear I had coming to Shanghai, to realize I wasn’t Chinese.

4. She Has Co-Starred With Tom Hanks and Ryan Gosling

Huang film credits include Tom Hanks’ Larry Crown, Drive starring Ryan Gosling and made her feature debut in Pig Hunt. Watch her talk about being “one of the boys” on the set of the 2008 action movie in the video above.

She starred on the short-lived Nickelodeon series Hollywood Heights in 2012, and recurred as Dr. Linda Chu on General Hospital.

At the gym and caught myself on #GeneralHospital on the tvs! Surreal. pic.twitter.com/qFsMJAlFCW — Tina Huang (@TinaHuang) April 16, 2014

5. Huang Co-Wrote a Play Based on Oregon Trail Computer Game

Huang co-wrote and co-produced the play Oregon Trail Live! A 4D, 8-bit Adventure based on the popular children’s computer game. It sold out crowds in Los Angeles, according to the actress’ website. She also appeared in the production of Fairy Tale Theatre: 18 & Over in L.A.