Mark Salling Girlfriend: Was the ‘Glee’ Star Dating Anyone?

Getty

Mark Salling has died following an apparent suicide, according to TMZ. The Glee actor was single at the time of his death, according to Who’s Dated Who.

Salling previously reached a plea deal after facing child pornography charges. The initial report from TMZ claimed that detectives began investigating Salling after one of his ex-girlfriends tipped them off. To this day, the identity of that ex-girlfriend is unknown.

Here’s a look at Salling’s dating history:

Salling was most recently linked to actress Denyse Tontz. The two dated briefly back in 2014. You may recognize Tontz from The Fosters. She played the role of Cortney Strathmore from 2016 through 2017. She also starred in the television series, Incorporated, last year.

Salling’s most notable relationship was with actress Naya Rivera. The two dated from 2009 through 2012, whilst they were working on Glee together.

Rivera wrote about Salling in her memoir, Sorry, Not Sorry. In the book, Rivera wrote about Salling’s child pornography charges and admitted that she wasn’t “totally shocked” to learn about his dark secret.

“He was always just a very dark soul to me. I always felt like there was something that he was wrestling with,” Rivera told Entertainment Tonight back in 2016. “You make such poor decisions in who you are going to date when you are 21, 22. Especially when you haven’t dated that much … You pick the hot guy, with the abs, who is kind of a bad boy,” she added.

Rivera wrote that Salling dumped her in 2010 after his publicist told him that being single would be better for his “image.”

“When Mark dumped me, I thought it was the worst thing ever. Everyone should have that one relationship where you look back and ask yourself, ‘What the hell was I thinking?'” reads a couple of lines from Rivera’s book.

In 2013, Salling was sued for sexual battery and assault by a woman named Roxanne Gorzela. Gorzela claimed she and Salling dated in 2011, and that he had unprotected sex with her despite her demanding they use a condom.

“Plaintiff Roxanne Gorzela states in her complaint that, in March 2011, she and Salling were engaging in ‘personal and intimate contact’ when he ‘intentionally,’ and without her consent, ‘inserted his penis into [her] vagina without a condom.’ ‘What are you doing?’ she asked, according to the suit, then demanding that he put on a condom before they proceeded to have sex. The complaint further alleges: ‘Although Defendant was aware that Plaintiff did not consent to unprotected sexual intercourse, Defendant violated Plaintiff again by inserting his penis into Plaintiff’s vagina without a condom for a second time,'” E! News reported at the time.

When Gorzela later approached Salling, worried that she had an STD, she alleges that he got physical with her, throwing her to the ground. According to TMZ, Salling’s insurance company was ordered to shell out some $2.7 million to Gorzela.

Salling was also previously linked to reality star Audrina Patridge (The Hills) and model/actress Solenn Heussaff.

So far, none of Salling’s ex-girlfriends have commented on his death.