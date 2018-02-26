Chandler Riggs’ Eclipse Band: Learn All About His Musical Career

AMC

During Talking Dead tonight, we learned that Chandler Riggs is performing in Los Angeles this weekend as Eclipse. What is Eclipse? Find out all the details below and hear a selection of his Eclipse songs.

Yes, Chandler Riggs has an active life and career already outside of The Walking Dead. Riggs sometimes sings under the name Eclipse. This is a new endeavor for him, according to Comicbook.com. In December, Riggs teamed up with Lolaby to co-write and release his very first original song as Eclipse. He had been working on the project for more than a year. The song, called “Hold On,” is available on Soundcloud, Spotify, and Apple.

In fact, Eclipse has its own Twitter account that you can follow: @eclipse_sounds.

couldn’t have asked for a more incredible first show. i’ll see you very soon, LA. pic.twitter.com/8CWe2LrxHk — eclipse (@eclipse_sounds) February 25, 2018

“Hold On” was just the first song released. Now you can buy the entire album for $3.96, including songs “Lunar,” “Dawn” and more.

His songs have gotten positive reviews. NoisePrn wrote about Lunar: “The track, which is a collaboration with electronic music producer Jaron showcases even more production capabilities as he continues to explore the future bass realm… As an artist who has only released two tracks, we continue to be impressed and can’t wait to hear what else he has up his sleeve.”

Riggs has been DJ-ing around the country, including during the 2017 Walker Stalker cruise. And it looks like he’ll be performing more frequently as Eclipse. Eclipse tweeted that just two days ago, he performed in San Marcos, Texas, with the Bombox Cartel Rogue Tour. The best way to keep up with where he’s going next is by following the Eclipse Twitter account.

But if you want to hear his songs, you can do that right now. Riggs tweeted “Lunar” and you can listen to it below.

eclipse – lunar ep out now on soundcloudhttps://t.co/Hn9ULTF8He@eclipse_sounds thank you. — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) February 6, 2018

Riggs may be leaving The Walking Dead, but he has a fruitful career ahead of him, whether he chooses acting or singing. He was cast for The Walking Dead when he was only 10. Prior to that, he played a Munchkin in his musical theater debut in Atlanta, and in 2009 he was cast as Tom in Get Low and in the TV movie, The Wronged Man. In 2012 and 2013, Riggs was nominated for the Young Artist Award. He won the award in 2014, along with a Saturn award.