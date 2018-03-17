Justine Skye: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Justine Skye is one of the most prominent young performers of today. The 22-year-old is an actress, singer, songwriter, and model.

The performer is a Brooklyn native and grew up with a mother who was a music attorney. Both her mother and father are of Jamaican descent.

Read on to learn more about her.

1. Her Youtube Cover of Drake’s ‘Headlines’ Has over 2 Million Views

Skye’s cover of “Headlines” by Drake has reached an impressive 2 million views.

Asked by Wonderland Magazine what her sound in five words is, Skye says, “Fun, fresh, bold, honest, alive.”

Skye has worked hard for her success and recently discussed the energy that goes into being an “It” girl in a recent interview with E! Online, “I work out with my trainer like 4 to 5 times a week,” she tells E!. “I do 45 minutes of cardio, then we do dynamics and end with some weight training and abs work outs.”

She’s also created a distinct brand and has been dying her hair purple for six years. At this point, Skye tells E!, “It’s a part of who I am.”

2. She Was Signed to Roc Nation in 2016

In 2013, Justine signed with Atlantic Records. Three years later, she switched over to Roc Nation and Republic Records. “I had a record deal at Atlantic prior to my deal with Roc Nation, Atlantic and I decided to go our separate ways and Roc Nation showed a lot of interest, I met with their team and the rest is history sort of speak,” she says.

Since 2013, Skye has released three EPs.

3. She Was Home Schooled

According to The Fader, Justine decided to be homeschooled at 16. She focused many of her teen years on her Tumblr page, where, in the words of The Fader, “her purple-tinted hair, brightly hued lipstick, and cool girl persona earned her thousands of notes and a massive following.”

4. She Has Made a Song with Tyga

In 2014, Justine made a song called “Collide” that featured Tyga.

She’s worked with a number of other successful artists, too. In 2015, she performed at an event called TIDAL10x20 which was created by Tommy Hillfiger and Jay Z.

5. She Released Her Debut Album in January

In January, Skye released her debut album, “Ultraviolet”, on Apple Music.

Why the name, “Ultraviolet”? Not only is it the color of Skye’s hair, but she says it’s how she feels right now. “It’s just extremely powerful and I feel like that’s the point that I reached, of power and confidence.”

According to Harpers Bazaar, Skye pulled together an impressive team to help with her songs. Hit-Boy (a frequent collaborator with Beyonce and Kanye West) produced Skye’s song, “Lil’ Boy”.

At first, Skye explains, the album did not feel cohesive enough. “When we first started working on the album, we were just trying to get songs done.” But the music was missing a common theme. “So we scrapped everything and started over from scratch,” Skye says. “We scrambled,” the Brooklyn native says. “We’re like, ‘Oh my God, what do we do?’ Everyone’s freaking out, mad at me. Like, ‘What do you mean, Justine? We just spent all this money on this!’ And I’m like, ‘It’s just not right! I don’t feel good about it!’ So we started over. They trusted me and they let me do my thing—and we did it.”