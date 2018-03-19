What Happened to Dwight’s Wife on ‘The Walking Dead’? Did She Die? [VIDEOS]

In the latest episode of The Walking Dead, Season 8 Episode 12, Dwight talked to Simon about his wife, sarcastically mentioning that he never considered killing Negan after everything that happened. But what is the current status of Dwight’s wife? Is she dead? Read on to learn more.

Dwight’s wife, Sherry, hasn’t been seen for quite some time on The Walking Dead. In fact, the show has not revealed where Dwight’s wife is right now or whether she is even still alive. The last time we saw Sherry was in Season 7 “Sing Me a Song,” when she reluctantly told Negan (while Carl was at the Sanctuary) that Mark had shirked his duties in order to be with one of Negan’s wives, Amber. Negan later irons Mark’s face as punishment but goes easy on Amber, per Sherry’s request. We last see her when she’s standing with Dwight in a stairwell, smoking cigarettes, saying that Negan’s deal was only supposed to affect them.

However, Sherry last affected the show’s plot in the later Season 7 episode “Hostiles and Calamities.” She’s the one who freed Daryl from the Sanctuary. Then she fled herself, knowing that she would pay severely for what she did. No one has seen Sherry since she left the Sanctuary. However, Dwight did find a note from her after Negan ordered him to bring her back. Dwight went searching for her and found a home they had lived in, with a mysterious letter from her talking about memory problems Dwight had that have never been mentioned again. Dwight framed Dr. Emmett Carson (the first Dr. Carson) for helping her escape, and Negan threw Carson in the furnace and killed him.

Sherry’s letter to Dwight read: “D — we always said that if we got separated, I should come back here and wait for you. You’d show up with beer and pretzels. You remember that? I know. You probably don’t. You always said that when we started dating, you forgot to tell me you had a shitty memory. You used to get so frustrated by it knowing you wouldn’t remember those good days, those special days. I felt bad for you. I remember you said there was so much you wanted to hold on to, and then it’d be gone. But you’re lucky you don’t remember things, D. I wish I could wait for you now. But I don’t know if you’d come with me or if you’d take me back there or you’d kill me. You didn’t want to live in that world, and I made you. I did what I did because I didn’t want you to die. But now you’ve killed, and you’ve become everything you didn’t want to be, and it’s my fault. You were better than me. Most people are. I let Daryl go because he reminded you of who you used to be, and I wanted to let you forget. I don’t think I’m gonna make it out here, but you’re wrong. Being there isn’t better than being dead. It’s worse. I hope you realize that, and I hope you get away. I hope you remember the good days, even just one of them, but I don’t think you will. I don’t think you’ll ever read this. I loved who you were. I’m sorry I made you into who you are. Goodbye, Honey.”

After reading her letter, fans speculated that Eugene had early onset dementia or some other type of serious memory problem. But the issue has never been brought up on the show again.