Avicii Dead: DJ Star Dies in Oman

Hugely popular EDM DJ Avicii has died at the age of 28. The star’s management company said in a statement, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Avicii Retired From Performing Live for Health Reasons in 2016

No cause of death for the Swedish star has been made public at the time of writing. In 2016, Avicii announced that he has stopped performing live. Writing on his website, Avicii said, “Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense – the studio. The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new. Hope you´ll enjoy it as much as I do.”

Avicii has had multiple health problems over the years. In 2014, he had his gallbladder and appendix removed and suffered from acute pancreatitis due to alcohol. He told the Hollywood Reporter in April 2016, “To me it was something I had to do for my health. The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me. All the other parts of being an artist. I’m more of an introverted person in general. It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think.”

Just Before His Death, Avicii Was Working in the Studio

A little over 24 hours before his passing, Avicii posted this photo to his official Facebook page. The caption for the photo simply read, “Studiomode.”

Avicii’s Eternal Rival, Deadmau5, Has Offered His Condolences

One of Avicii’s eternal rivals, Deadmau5, has paid tribute to he late Swedish DJ. Deadmau5 wrote on Twitter, “my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him.”

When Avicii announced his retirement from performing, Deadmau5 mocked him by posting this to Twitter:

Avicii was asked about the tweet by the Hollywood Reporter to which he replied, “Yeah, I saw that. That’s fine. It’s not my problem if he can’t quit.”

Some of Music’s Biggest Names Have Taken to Social Media to Pay Tribute to Avicii

As news of Avicii’s tragic passing spread across the world, some of music’s biggest names took to social media to pay tribute. Here are some of the most poignant messages:

I don't even know what to say. This is beyond sad news #RIPAVICII Thank you Tim for all the fun times. You knew how to throw a party. You Will Never Be Forgotten @Avicii 😢 — LOU (@lou) April 20, 2018

Damn Dude RIP #Avicii 🙏🏽 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 20, 2018

I am both shocked and horrified at this news… RIP Avicii – What a loss for this world. pic.twitter.com/U2VgghW1FM — Sam Callahan (@CallahanMusic_) April 20, 2018

Just landed in the US and got the news that Avicii died. I hope this is’nt real. RIP 😢 #nowords — Dannic (@dannic) April 20, 2018

RIP Avicii. I have so many great memories to his music. — Caspar Lee (@Caspar_Lee) April 20, 2018

Avicii contributed incredible art to this world. devastated to hear about this. Rest In Peace. X — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 20, 2018

No words… May you rest in peace legend 💔 @Avicii — Malaa (@Malaamusic) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018