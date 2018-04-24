Pryor Baird, ‘The Voice’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The top 12 has been decided, and Orcutt native Pryor Baird is one of the singers who made the cut this season on The Voice.

This week, there will be no voting through Twitter, and like the rest of the contestants, Baird is hungry to continue in the competition. Interested in learning more about him? Read on.

1. All the Coaches Turned Their Chairs for Him

When Baird, 35, took to the stage on the second night of blind auditions, he got all four judges to turn their chairs. Adam Levine was first to make the turn, followed closely by Blake and Alicia. Kelly turned her chair last.

Blake and Adam jumped to their feet for Baird’s performance, clearly fans of his sound. The California native sang John Mayer’s “I Don’t Need No Doctor”. Blake told him, “You’re an incredible vocalist. It sounds like you smoked a pack of cigarettes and drank a bottle of whiskey right before you got onstage, man… I did that stuff for years in order to try to sound like you and I still didn’t get there. You were born with that weathered sound. That’s what makes you rare. That’s what separates you from the rest of the pack. That’s why you’ve got to pick me as your coach. I need you on my team.”

Alicia added, “You have such a range. I definitely feel I’m the only one that can sing somewhere in the vicinity that you just sang, so that we can actually have similar spaces to create from.”

Pryor ultimately chose Team Blake.

2. He Studied Fruit Science in College

Baird was studying fruit science in college but dropped out so he could focus on his music.

According to Business to Community, the singer grew up with no amenities like heat or electricity. He passed the time listening to music and singing in blues bands.

3. There Are Billboards of Him in His Hometown

VOTING tonight – Orcutt's Pryor Baird on NBC The Voice. @BairdPryor #TheVoiceApp #Twitter. Santa Barbara knows Pryor from his years on stage tearing it up at the James Joyce in downtown Santa Barbara. @SBjamesjoyce pic.twitter.com/iOfw6rsVCX — John Palminteri (@KEYTNC3JohnP) April 16, 2018

Speaking to KSBY.com recently, Baird said, “There are giant billboards all over my hometown, next to the freeway… They’re in every single restaurant, bar, grocery store and banks. I mean, it’s wild. It’s amazing.”

Why did Baird ultimately go with Blake? He tells KSBY, “I just chose him because he’s a normal guy. I have the most in common with him than I do with anybody else. We kind of grew up doing the same kind of thing, living the same kind of life, and he’s just a regular guy. Not to mention that he’s won six times.”

4. His Family Says They Knew He Was Talented When He Was Just a Young Boy

Baird’s family has been aware of his musical talents for years.

Pryor’s father, Gene, tells KSBY, “When he came back at 4-and-a-half and played the little guitar, we thought, ‘There’s something. He’s got something,'” Gene said.

A good friend, Joseph Borjas, added, “I can remember vividly our 6th-grade talent show at May Grisham Elementary School here in Orcutt when he played ‘Johnny Be Good.'” Borjas confidently adds, “I think he can absolutely win this thing.”

5. He Is Raising Money for the Wounded Warrior Project & Keeping the Blues Alive

Pryor is using his newfound fame to help those around him. He has sold merchandise that reads, “I Love Pryor Baird”, with proceeds going to Keeping the Blues Alive, which supports music education in schools, and the Wounded Warrior Project for disabled veterans.