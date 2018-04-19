Did Ronnie Magro Cheat on His Baby Mama on ‘Jersey Shore’?

On the premiere episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ronnie Ortiz Magro revealed that he was expecting his first child, a daughter, with girlfriend Jen Harley. The two appear to live together in Las Vegas, Nevada and Magro was shown working out in the gym with cast-mate DJ Pauly D. During their work out session, Magro said that, “It’s not the most ideal situation, but what is? I’ll always be a shitty husband, I’ll always be a shitty boyfriend, but I’ll never be a shitty father.”

Upon arriving in Miami, Florida, Magro told his Jersey Shore roommates that his baby mama Harley said that he can look and talk, but cannot touch. He also said she wanted him to have an enjoyable experience … But, what’s too much fun?

In a preview of episode 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Magro is shown possibly crossing the line with a scantily clad woman named Antonia, who says she’s from France, at a club, who joins the cast members in a hot tub back at the house. Magro also appears to go into a room with the woman and shuts the door behind them. In another clip, Magro is shown crying and he appears to be on the phone. He cries that he is “a bad guy”. So, does Magro cheat on his girlfriend? Is it staged for MTV?

Though it appears Magro is up to his old tricks, he dished to Us Weekly that, “You get put in that house and you get put in certain predicaments where, you know, we’re 10 years in, so you have to do what you have to do to make sure that you get back on TV. It’s like, do you want to see people go home and go to sleep? Or do you want to see people go home and do what they have to do? And that’s the point that you get to — you’ll see at the end, I don’t do what you think I do.”

Magro then added that, “You put yourself in a position, but it’s how you come out of that position is what matters, and I come out on top, but I did what I had to do … I put myself in a lot of weird situations you’re going to see throughout the season, but I never follow through with anything. It’s just always — hey, we got a second season, so we’re doing something right.” He also told Us Weekly that girlfriend Harley was well aware of the environment on the show before he began filming.

But, Magro does not have the best track record when it comes to being faithful in relationships. He was shown on the original Jersey Shore cheating on ex Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Magro also admitted that infidelity, on his part, was the reason for their break up in the end. The couple dated from 2009 until 2014 and got back together in 2016, only to call it quits later that year. On her podcast “Just Sayin’,” Giancola explained the reason for the final break up, saying, “Something happened in the relationship that I was in and I left because of, I guess, some dramatics. It just, the relationship fell apart and I left. Just letting everybody know. I kind of grew up and realized I would be happier single so I left the situation and I’m happy right now.”

As for what Magro had to say, he opened up to People and revealed that, “I got cold feet. I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m not going to do the right thing.’ So I didn’t do it. I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it. It’s over.”

On the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, several of Magro’s cast members have said on the show that they don’t believe Magro is over his ex Giancola, who has moved on in love. Recently, according to People, cast-mate Deena Nicole Cortese says that, “Ron needs to stop talking about Sam and move the fuck on. Sam told me that he used to call her on blocked numbers and used to like, be really weird. She was afraid she was going to get in the house and he would get drunk and spiral and try and get back with her or something.”

Magro’s girlfriend Jen Harley appears to have forgiven him for anything that has gone on with his behavior on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation thus far, but only time will tell. On April 2, 2018, Magro and Harley welcomed their daughter, according to E! News and her name is Ariana Sky Magro. The proud new daddy couldn’t help but to gush over his new baby on Instagram, recently writing, “So excited to be a #Father. Words can’t describe the feeling. You live your life not ever really knowing the meaning of true love until you have a child. True unconditional love. You love your Significant other, you love your family. I have to say I understand when everyone said you’ll understand “when you have a child of your own or when you become a parent” I know I have still tons to learn but I’m excited for this new journey & chapter In My Life with my beautiful girlfriend & my Daughter.” A photo of little Ariana has yet to be revealed.