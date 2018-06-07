Alan O’Neill Dead: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Dies at 47

Alan O’Neill, best remembered for playing Hugh in “Sons of Anarchy,” has been found dead at the age of 47. TMZ was the first report that O’Neill was found dead by his girlfriend inside of her apartment on June 6. The news site says that O’Neill was known for his drug and alcohol problems as well as being a heavy smoker. O’Neill played the role of Hugh in season six and season seven of Sons of Anarchy.

According to his IMDb page, O’Neill is also remembered for his roles in Irish soap opera, Fair City, where he played Keith McGrath from 2008 until 2012, and the TV movie Rebel Heart.

A casting profile for O’Neill says that he moved from Ireland to Los Angeles in 2014. That profile says that he was accomplished in stage combat acting and was an accomplished equestrian.

In 2014, O’Neill’s cousin, Lorna Weafer was killed by a bear in Canada. Weafer had been working in an oilfield at the time, reports the Irish Independent. Weafer was attacked as she left a portable washroom by the animal. A family member told the Independent that her loved ones were “numb” over the incident. At the time O’Neill tweeted, “Heartbreaking and devastating news for all my family at the very tragic passing of my beautiful vivacious cousin in Canada.” On his Twitter page bio, O’Neill writes that he was an “Actor, Beatles and Stones fan. Irish and proud of it.” His page has not been active since January 2018 when O’Neill retweeted a message about the symptoms of depression:

depression symptoms ⚠️

• insomnia.

• feelings of guilt and worthlessness.

• overeating or appetite loss.

• trouble concentrating.

• persistent sad or “empty” feelings.

Will you RT for depression awareness? — Depression Notes™ 📄 (@depressionnote) January 6, 2018

Alan O’Neill played the role of True IRA member Hugh in Sons of Anarchy. The show’s wiki page it says that O’Neill’s character was kicked out of the IRA for selling guns without the group’s permission. His character last appeared in the episode, “Papa’s Goods,” the finale of season seven.