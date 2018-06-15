How to Watch ‘Girlfriends Guide to Divorce’ Season 5 Live Online

Tonight is the season 5 premiere of Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce on Bravo.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Bravo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: Bravo is included in the “Fubo Premier” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: Bravo is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

This season marks the final of Bravo’s Girlfriends Guide to Divorce, which follows a close group of friends and their love lives.

This season will bring with it all the drama. Jo and Albert’s relationship seems to be on the rocks, as does Barbara and Darrell’s, after she lets a former partner back into her life. In the trailer for tonight’s episode, fans are also shocked to see Delia with a pregnancy test.

And, perhaps unsurprisingly for all those GGTD fans out there, Abby and Jake still can’t seem to get rid of one another.

Edelstein recently spoke with the New York Times about the final season of the show. Speaking about her character, Abby, she said, “She not only identified as a wife, a writer, and a family maker; she made a career out of it… So when all of these things began to fail she felt like she had disappeared.”

Asked how the show affected her on a personal level, she offered, “When I started in this business it was hard to be seen as much more than the wry best friend with a name like “Edelstein.” I was considered ethnic, and it was certainly unheard-of to be a sexy-ish, vital, leading lady beyond the age of 35. Unless you think Maude was sexy, which she was to some people. I think Marti Noxon hit a nerve with the subject matter — which was extremely personal to her. This is a conversation that needs to be had out loud and proud from now on.”