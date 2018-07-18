Stevie J & Faith Evans Got A Marriage License, Shared Mysterious Tweets

Stevie J and Faith Evans reportedly applied for a marriage license in Las Vegas, according to TMZ, who reports that the couple applied for a license on Tuesday.

In addition to their marriage license, they exchanged tweets affirming their love for one another immediately after.

Stevie J tweeted Tuesday, “I love you, Faith Renee Jordan,” and Evans tweeted back, “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.”

I love you Faith Renee Jordan — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) July 18, 2018

The couples’ actions has fans wondering whether they actually tied the knot, or if they’re just taking the necessary steps to do so in the future.

MTO reports that Faith Evans and Stevie J did elope on Tuesday evening in Vegas, in front of a small group of family and friends. It also alleges that Evans changed her last name, taking on Stevie J’s last name, ‘Jordan’, though that hasn’t yet been confirmed by Evans or Stevie J.

I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan — Faith Evans (@faithevans) July 18, 2018

If they are in fact married, this will be Stevie J’s first marriage and Evans’ third. She has previously been married to Todd Russaw and the Notorious B.I.G. Though Stevie J has never been married, he currently has six children.

The news of their marriage license application comes immediately following the release of a sneak pic of their joint music video for the track, “A Minute.”

▶️ Here's something to HEAT up the SUMMER! 🔥🔥 Come #BehindTheScenes with Big Fizzy & The Good Guy @hitmansteviej on #AMinute! 💋 SONG + VISUAL available online EVERYWHERE on JULY 27th! 📽️: @dblanks pic.twitter.com/OlefqFrM6i — Faith Evans (@faithevans) July 12, 2018

Evans & Stevie J’s Relationship History: It’s Complicated

Stevie J and Evans have known each other since the 90s, when Stevie J was the producer for Evans’ then-husband, Biggie Smalls. After beginning to date in 2017 when Stevie J was working with Evans in the recording studio, Evans and Stevie J broke up in 2017 for a brief period. During a radio interview on The Breakfast Club in March, 2017, Evans said of the breakup, “I never took Stevie serious, actually.”

She continued, “I think probably in the last 10 years, I would say, is he trying to flirt? Lets go. But I never saw him like that. I have always had plenty of male friends. Never dated any of them. I was just really cool like that. I think I really should have been a boy or something. But I’m just cool with dudes. I would check on him, just hear if he was going through stuff and find out how to get in touch with him….[I was] Just really sincerely his friend.”

Evans explained that when they finally got together, she told Stevie J the relationship had to be serious, otherwise it would be nothing at all.

Evans said, “You know, I’m like, ‘you know I’m not about all the craziness. If I’m going to be in a relationship, it’s gotta be a serious one. You know?’ And I think probably for a few months he definitely went through the convincing and not getting a real response. You know, just, even though I was brushing him off, [he was] like, ‘no for real I really wanna be with you, I love you.’ And I’m like, ‘I love you too, but I don’t know if I wanna be with you.’ You know what I’m saying?”

Evans & Stevie J Rekindled a Romance in April, 2018, When Stevie J Went to a Party Evans Was Throwing

Evans and Stevie J did get back together, eventually. Their slow rekindling was captured on Stevie J’s show, ‘Leave it to Stevie,’ when they met back up at a party she was throwing.

“Faith is beautiful,” Stevie J said on his show. “When I’m around her, I feel like I’m the best version of myself.”

To Evans, Stevie J said, “If I’m being honest, I did some things I shouldn’t have done.”

Evans replied, “You know we are always solid.”

“I want to be tighter than solid, you know what I’m saying?” Stevie J said. “I never speak to you anymore.”

Then Stevie J got down on one knee, feigning a proposal. “I know what I need to do,” he said, and Evans laughed back, “Where’s the drinks?”

Three months later, it looks like Stevie J is making good on the joke he made to Evans in April.

Twitter Responds to the Alleged Marriage of Faith Evans & Stevie J

when the hell did Stevie J and Faith Evans get married???????? — FNZ 💡 (@fonzfranc) July 18, 2018

Twitter users displayed general shock and amusement at the alleged Vegas wedding that occurred between Evans and Stevie J.

How Stevie J supposedly married to Faith Evans and got Biggie in his cover pic on his page 🤔 — Ninaaa👑 (@MissCocoDeluxe) July 18, 2018

Others are pointing out that Evans might still have feelings for her former husband, Biggie Smalls, given his social media presence.

Faith Evans married Stevie J?? For why?? pic.twitter.com/vpj8BWOv6m — T’Niyah (@mapIenutcheerio) July 18, 2018

Still others are trying to figure out why Evans would want to marry Stevie J to begin with. In April (right around the time Evans and Stevie J began to rekindle their romance), it was revealed that Stevie J might have gotten a 20-year-old woman pregnant while he was already dating Traci Steele, a cast member on the second season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

Steele has since written a book about her dating experience, titled ’30 Day Cleanse’. Of learning that her boyfriend had allegedly impregnated 20-year-old Misha Perry, Steele didn’t say anything directly about Stevie J. However, she did speak out about a former toxic relationship she was no longer a part of.

“I was dating a guy who was completely wrong for me and I knew it because God was sending me signs,” Steele said, “but I was ignoring them. I found out this guy is a narcissist. He’s a sociopath. And he’s so scared to grow old that he would date, hang out with and possibly knock up 20 year olds, and he’s a grandfather.”

In addition to that, Stevie J faced authorities and potential prison time in April for not paying his child support on time. TMZ reported that Stevie J had failed to pay the more than $1.3 million that he had owed in child support since 2017. Though he originally faced prison time, he was reportedly “let off the hook,” with the judge even taking Stevie J off of supervised release.

However, he still owes the more than $1.3 million in child support, and will be working with the Financial Litigation Unit to square up the debt.