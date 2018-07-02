Jason Tartick on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018: How Far Does He Make It This Season?

Jason Tartick didn’t get much screen time during the first half of the season for The Bachelorette 2018, but on episode 6, he finally gets his first solo date with star Becca Kufrin. Now, before we get into what Tartick does for a living, where he’s from and his fate on The Bachelorette, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. If you do not want to know how far Tartick gets on the show, the reported winner, or any other season spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get into who Tartick is outside of The Bachelorette. According to Reality TV World, Tartick, 29, is a senior corporate banker from Seattle, Washington, but his hometown is Buffalo, New York. Currently, he works works as the vice president and senior middle market banker for Key Corporate & Commercial Bank. During his first solo date with Kufrin, a couple of Tartick’s friends join in on the date. According to Reality Steve, the names of his two friends are David Arduin and Hawk Jameson. As for the date itself, Tartick and Kufrin make donuts at a donut shop, visit the Edgar Allan Poe Museum, and then hit up the Veil brewing company.

On episode 7 this season, Tartick gets the group date rose, so his good luck with Kufrin continues. He also makes it to the hometown dates, as reported by Reality Steve. As for how this date went, Reality Steve reported, “Filming was Wednesday, April 18th in Buffalo, NY where he’s originally from. They sat in the stands, skated, and kissed at Harborcenter, then had a wing eating contest at Anchor Bar, before meeting his parents at their “house.” Jason’s parents live in Charlotte and Jason lives in Seattle now, so the house they used for this hometown was some local guy who had zero ties to the family. It happens. The house that was used was a house suggested to them by a friend of producer Bennett Graebner, who is a Buffalo native.”

The other three men who get hometown dates are Colton Underwood, Blake Horstmann, and Garrett Yrigoyen. And, after the hometown dates, Underwood gets eliminated, which means that Tartick makes it to the final three for the overnight dates. This year’s fantasy suite dates take place in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Unfortunately, this is as far as Tartick makes it since he gets eliminated after the overnights. This means that the final two this season are Yrigoyen and Horstmann, but who does Kufrin wind up engaged to?

Reality Steve has reported that Garrett Yrigoyen is The Bachelorette 2018 winner and the two are reportedly still together. Hopefully, this engagement has a better shelf life than the one Kufrin had with former Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Now, while there have been some casting curve balls over the last few years, general Bachelor math has been that the second runner-up is often chosen to be the next star of The Bachelor (or The Bachelorette), so there’s a decent chance that Tartick could be the star of The Bachelor 2019. He at least has a good shot at it, right?