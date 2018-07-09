Who Will Be Justin Bieber’s Best Man?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged. According to TMZ, the pop star proposed to Baldwin while they were vacationing in the Bahamas, and while there were no videos taken of the actual proposal, photos of Baldwin’s engagement ring confirmed that their impending marriage was genuine.

With the news of the engagement still reverberating throughout the internet, many have begun to speculate who Bieber’s best man will be at the wedding. The “Friends” singer has numerous celebrity friends, including those in the music, film, and sports industries. We’ve listed out the most likely candidates below, with betting odds courtesy of OddsShark.

To learn more about betting odds and how they work, you can click here.

Ryan Butler

According to Justin Bieber Wikia, Ryan Butler is Bieber’s oldest friend. The pair have known each other since they were seven years old, and have remained close throughout Bieber’s meteoric rise to fame. Butler has appeared in the music videos for the singles “One Time,” “Somebody to Love (Remix),” and “Melodies,” and continues to be a regular presence on Bieber’s Instagram and YouTube. In February, the pair were spotted getting breakfast together at an IHOP in Long Beach, California.

When asked about whether or not Bieber has changed, Butler said: “He’s not changing. He’s my best friend. He will never change. It’s called growing up. Everyone does it… Justin Bieber will always be my best friend I love him like a brother.”

Odds: EVEN

Scooter Braun

Scooter Braun was the talent manager who discovered Bieber at the age of 12, and is largely responsible for the singer’s ascension from YouTube artist to global superstar. He produced Bieber’s 2011 documentary Never Say Never, which went on to become the highest-grossing documentary ever made, and continues to represent Bieber, as well as artists like Carly Rae Jepson and Ariana Grande through his media company SB Projects.

Braun stuck by Bieber when his behavior became increasingly erratic around 2014, and told E! Online that he always believed that the singer would be able to turn things around. “Some of the biggest people in the industry, people invested in Justin’s career, told me, ‘It’s over. Focus on something else. That kid is done,'” he said. “[But] I made a promise to him when he was 13 that I would never give up on him. I plan on keeping that promise.”

Odds: +300

Usher

Usher served as a mentor for Bieber, and the pair were very close during the early years of Bieber’s career. They collaborated on the hit single “Somebody to Love (Remix),” and performed alongside one another during concerts. When asked what made Bieber worth mentoring, Usher told Ryan Seacrest: “It was his natural charisma. He has such a bright personality. Success has many fathers. There wasn’t just one thing I saw in Justin.”

Despite a few impromptu performances together, the relationship between Usher and Bieber has appeared to cool off over the last couple of years. Usher referred to the singer as “a child” in a Howard Stern interview, and Bieber was accused of throwing shade at his former mentor when he said the dance music that Usher makes is “not done in the right way.”

Odds: +300

Lil Twist

Lil Twist was one of the first musicians that Bieber became friends with after breaking out, and the two were inseparable at the beginning of the decade. The duo referred to themselves as “best friends” and “brothers,” according to XXL Magazine, and even went on vacations together.

The past few years have been difficult for Twist (born Christopher Moore), as he was charged with six felony counts for allegedly breaking into the home of actor Kyle Massey and beating up his brother in 2015, and was subsequently sentenced to a year in jail. These events have coincided with a notable downturn in his friendship with Bieber.

Odds: +700

Soulja Boy

The friendship between Bieber and Soulja Boy might be one of the lesser known of the odds board, but it has endured nonetheless. The pair first collaborated on the 2010 song “Rich Girl,” and have since maintained an admiration and respect for one another. “I played him some stuff that I had, then we came up with this one record that was crazy,” Soulja told The Fader. “The vibe was cool, everybody was in their creative zone.”

After a video surfaced of Bieber using the n-word and telling racist jokes was dug up by TMZ, the “Crank That” rapper stuck by him, saying that people shouldn’t be help accountable for things they said or did when they’re 15. “We all make mistakes when we are young, it’s part of growing up,” he reasoned.

Odds: +800

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather was another celebrity who came to Bieber’s aid when he was accused of being a racist. “Justin has been nothing but kind to me, my daughters and sons over the years,” he wrote on Instagram. “We all make mistakes when we are young, its apart of growing up.” Bieber and Mayweather’s friendship dates back to 2012, when Bieber accompanied the boxer to the ring to fight Miguel Cotto.

According to Complex, Bieber distanced himself from Mayweather last year, citing the influence of the Hillsong Church, and the boxer responded by allegedly calling him a “traitor” and unfollowing him on Instagram. It looks as though the two have patched things up, however, as Mayweather spoke highly of Bieber in a September Billboard interview. “He’s focused on the Lord, and the only thing I can do is give him the utmost respect,” he said. “To each his own. I’m not here to be negative and talk bad about anyone.”

Odds: +2000

50 Cent

The details surrounding Bieber and 50 Cent’s relationship are hazy, but it’s clear that both are longtime admirers of each other’s music. Bieber partied at a club that 50 (born Curtis Jackson) was performing at in Monte Carlo in 2016, and Bieber briefly took the stage to build up the rapper, yelling: “We got an icon in the building!”

As is customary with Bieber’s celebrity friendships, there was a brief falling out with 50, who criticized Bieber on The Talk by saying: “He’s going through those phases, he’s growing up. It’s like Michael Jackson issues.” There have been no reports to suggest that the two have since patched things up, so the odds are slim that we’re going to see 50 walking down the aisle with the Biebs.

Odds: +2000

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres have been very public in her support of Bieber, and has frequently had him on her show to perform various skits and pranks. Ellen staged a high school graduation for the singer when she learned that he missed his own graduation ceremony, and enlisted his help to prank unsuspecting victims in a bathroom stall.

Ellen was also on hand to help promote Bieber’s single “What Do You Mean?” by posting a photo of herself with the lyrics on Instagram. While its likely that Ellen would attend Bieber and Baldwin’s wedding, the odds suggest that the TV host will not be directly involved.

Odds: +5000