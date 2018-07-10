MTV’s The Challenge is back, with a lot of familiar faces, and this season is called The Challenge: Final Reckoning, with $1 million up for grabs. For the full rundown on how to watch the show online, what time it airs, the cast members and additional details, read on below.

HOW TO WATCH “THE CHALLENGE: FINAL RECKONING” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: MTV is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: MTV is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“THE CHALLENGE: FINAL RECKONING” PREMIERE DATE & TIME SLOT: The first episode of the season airs on July 10, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. The regular time slot is Tuesday nights, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT. This is the 32nd season of the show.

“THE CHALLENGE: FINAL RECKONING” CAST: TJ Lavin returns as the longtime host of the show. The male contestants this season include Brad Fiorenza, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Chuck Mowery, Cory Wharton, Derrick Henry, Devin Walker, Hunter Barfield, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Joss Mooney, Jozea Flores, Kyle Christie, Nelson Thomas, Paulie Calafiore, Shane Landrum, Tony Raines and Zach Nichols. Raines reportedly comes on as a replacement. For the women, the participants are Amanda Garcia, Angela Babicz, Ashley Mitchell, Britni Thornton, Cara Maria Sorbello, Da’Vonne Rogers, Faith Stowers, Jemmye Carroll, Jenna Compono, Kailah Casillas, Kam Williams, Kayleigh Morris, Marie Roda, Melissa Reeves, Natalie Negrotti, Sylvia Elsrode, Tori Deal and Veronica Portillo.

“THE CHALLENGE: FINAL RECKONING” EPISODE 1 SYNOPSIS: The title of episode 1 is “Six Feet Under” and the Xfinity synopsis for the premiere reads, “Pairs of Vendettas must face their final reckoning when they are teamed up to compete for a million dollar prize; the past comes back to haunt two players, leading to a brawl with potentially severe consequences.”

“THE CHALLENGE: FINAL RECKONING” EPISODE 2 SYNOPSIS: “The Young and the Wreckless” is the title of episode 2. The plot description for this episode states, “Kam and Kayleigh’s fate in the game is revealed; players wonder if exes Britni and Chuck may still have some unresolved feelings for one another; Bananas gains a new love interest and a deceitful partner.”