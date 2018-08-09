Kate Hudson Shows Off Baby Bump in String Bikini as Due Date Nears

Kate Hudson hasn’t been shy about showing off her growing baby bump over the past several weeks. The actress has posted numerous bikini photos on social media, her most recent being Wednesday night.

As evidenced by the picture before, Hudson was visiting her mom, Goldie Hawn. She snapped a selfie in a mirror while wearing a maroon-hued two-piece, putting her belly on full display. Hudson was wearing a large, straw-like hat and appeared to be sucking on a lollipop in the picture, which you can see below.

Hudson is well into her third trimester and will be welcoming a baby girl later this month with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

“She’s due in August. They are on vacation now, and she has taken off the rest of the summer. She doesn’t have any work commitments on her schedule as of now,” a source told Us Weekly back in June.

Hudson and Fujikawa have been dating for more than a year. They made their official red carpet debut at the L.A. premiere of Snatched in May 2017. Their relationship has been going strong and the two are said to be “madly in love.”

“Kate and Danny are madly in love. Everyone loves him, and they couldn’t be happier that she found him,” the unnamed source told Us Weekly.

Hudson is the mother of two boys. Her son, Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, is 14, and her son Bingham, with former fiancé Matthew Bellamy, is 6. Hudson has always wanted a little girl and is said to be tickled pink to have that wish come true.

“Kate and Danny are over-the-moon ecstatic. Kate has had the baby itch and wanted a girl more than anything. Once she met Danny she just knew that she wanted a baby with him and hoped and prayed that it would happen. For it to be a girl is just the icing on the cake. Danny is so good with kids and has been great with her boys,” a source previously told Us Weekly.