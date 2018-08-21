ABC’s ‘The Proposal’ August 20: Meet the Contestants

Tonight is the penultimate episode of The Proposal on ABC. The reality competition pits ten men or women against one another, all in the hopes of winning the heart of one mystery man/woman. At the end of the hour long episode, that mystery person proposes to one of the ten contestants.

Interested in learning about tonight’s contestants? Read on.

Toya Ashayla

Toya Ashayla lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

Casandra Martinez

🥂✨🥂 Outfit from @sorelleuk A post shared by CASANDRA MARTINEZ (@crank_that_cas) on Aug 19, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

Casandra is already somewhat of an Instagram celebrity with 170k followers. She has been posting actively about The Proposal on her Twitter page, which you can check out here.

Heather Brooke Meyer

Michelle Jackson

Jazzie Wonders

Ashley Monique

Ashley Rene