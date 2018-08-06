Where Is ‘Talking Saul’? Is the Show Canceled?

Some episodes of Better Call Saul have traditionally been followed by an episode of Talking Saul, similar to the popular Talking Dead series that follows The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. Hosted by Chris Hardwick, this series is often enjoyed by Better Call Saul fans. It airs after the premiere and finale episodes of each season of Better Call Saul. But where is the show now? Is it airing tonight? If you’re looking for Talking Saul after the Season 4 premiere of Better Call Saul, you’ll likely notice that it’s missing from the schedule and something else is airing instead.

Talking Saul is not airing tonight on AMC, but AMC has not officially announced the show’s fate or if it will be returning for a season finale. Here’s what we know so far.

After Better Call Saul’s Season 4 premiere ends tonight, AMC is premiering a new series called Lodge 49 from 10:05 p.m. Eastern to 11:16 p.m. Eastern. The synopsis for this first episode reads: “Dud finds himself deposited by fate at the doorstep of Lodge 49, a dusty fraternal order that offers cheap beer and strange alchemical philosophies.” After Lodge 49 is over, Better Call Saul airs an encore episode at 11:16 p.m. Eastern. There’s no Talking Saul tonight.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Talking Saul is permanently canceled. Chris Hardwick was pulled from AMC’s Talking series after sexual abuse allegations surfaced. But just last week, AMC announced that they were welcoming Chris Hardwick and his Talking shows back. It’s not completely certain what this means for Talking Saul, however, or if the decision just came too late for Talking Saul to be aired tonight. AMC hasn’t made an official announcement about Talking Saul‘s fate.

Going into a little more detail, the confusion began when Hardwick ended up at the center of sexual abuse allegations. Actress Chloe Dykstra, his ex-girlfriend, published a story on Medium detailing her experiences while she was dating Hardwick back in mid-June. AMC then announced that it wasn’t going to air the Talking with Chris series, whose second season was supposed to premiere in mid-June, pending an investigation. AMC also announced at the time that Hardwick wouldn’t be moderating panels for AMC and BBC America at San Diego Comic-Con. Hardwick denied the allegations.

AMC then announced on July 14 that Yvette Nicole Brown would be the interim guest host of Talking Dead (and a Walking Dead preview special) while AMC investigated the Hardwick allegations. AMC said in a statement: “Yvette Nicole Brown will step in as an interim guest host of ‘The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special’ on August 5 and ‘Talking Dead’ when it returns following the premiere of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ on August 12, as we work to complete our assessment related to Chris Hardwick.”

But just a short time later, in late July, AMC announced that it was welcoming back Hardwick (and NBC quickly followed.) AMC said Hardwick would be returning to Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick. He is set to return to Talking Dead on August 12, although he wasn’t back in time for the preview special. AMC said in a statement: “Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick. We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

But in the midst of all of this, nothing was said about Talking Saul. And today, fans are left with no announcement about Talking Saul just as AMC is set to premiere Better Call Saul. All we know for certain is that Talking Saul is not airing tonight. As for whether or not the show will return for the Better Call Saul season finale like it often does, that remains to be seen. If you’re missing Talking Saul, then try the Better Call Saul Insider Podcast, which features Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. Cast and crew from the show are rotated on this podcast, and it can be found on YouTube or any podcast service.