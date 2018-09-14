Watch Blossom Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Blossom followed the story of a young Italian-American teen’s struggle to adjust after her mom leaves the family to pursue her dreams. Played by Mayim Bialik, the titular Blossom lived with her dad Nick, an overprotective session musician, her oldest brother Tony, a recovering alcoholic and drug addict, and middle brother Joey, a dumb jock armed with a catchphrase because catchphrases were still considered cool in 1991. (Whoa!) Without another woman in the house, Blossom grew up receiving advice from fantasy daydreams chock-full of celebrity cameos and characters who helped point her in the right direction when she was in need. Her fast-talking BFF Six was often around to ramble on about teen girl fads, get Blossom in trouble, help her with boy problems and also lend an ear when times got tough.

The show ran for five seasons kickstarting Bialik’s career and launching Joey Lawrence into the stratosphere. In many ways it was a typical early-90s network sitcom. Yet, Blossom stood out from the pack thanks to its tackling of tough subject matter like divorce, addiction, racism and eating disorders.

Want to check out a pre-Big Bang Bialik? Here’s how to watch Blossom streaming online.

How Many Blossom Seasons Are There?

Blossom aired for five seasons on NBC, totaling 114 episodes.

Blossom Season 1

14 Episodes | July 1990 – April 1991

In the series’ debut season, we meet Blossom Russo, the youngest child and only daughter of three who’s growing up without her mother around. She learns many lessons throughout from her life and the lives of those around her. She develops a strong connection to her father and brothers due to her mother’s abandonment. She’s also extremely close to her grandfather Buzz, a war veteran who’s been married multiple times and eventually moves in with the Russos. Season 1 sees Blossom’s first prom, a night-time escape to a make-out party and a heartbreak. Nick gives his son Tony an ultimatum: get a job or move out of the house. Meanwhile, a recovering Tony helps a friend stay sober.

Blossom Season 2

24 Episodes | September 1991 – May 1992

Blossom questions letting Jimmy go to second base, while Nick’s ex-father-in-law comes to town. The house is spun after Nick finds a joint in the house. A former friend spreads rumors about Blossom. Six and Blossom hope their single parents will get together and fall in love. Blossom crushes hard on her married substitute teacher. Nick practices for his appearance in a Paula Abdul video. Blossom sneaks out again, only this time to a concert, and later, takes her driver’s test.

Blossom Season 3

26 Episodes | August 1992 – May 1993

Nick finds out that Blossom has run away with Vinnie. Tony splits with Rhonda, while Vinnie tells Blossom he wants to see other people. Later in the season, Vinnie ends up in a coma after a motorcycle accident. Blossom and Six attend a frat party and drink too much causing Blossom to wake up half naked in a boy’s bed. Six considers having sex with her new boyfriend. Nick dates a stand up comic, but is caught off-guard when she makes fun of him on Arsenio Hall. Joey dates a pregnant girl and Nick gets a job at Disneyland as an Elvis impersonator. Blossom’s mother returns and reflects on her break with Nick. Blossom thinks her friend might have an eating disorder.

Blossom Season 4

28 Episodes | September 1993 – May 1994

While Blossom is in Paris visiting her mother, Nick spends the night with Six’s mom. Upon returning to LA, Blossom discovers that Six might have an alcohol problem and is dating a married ex-con played by Stephen Root. Tony and Joey visit the Playboy Mansion. Nick finds out that his date has had sex with his son. In Vegas, Tony relapses and gets married as a result. When a teammate is using steroids, Joey turns to his imaginary childhood hero for help: Mr. T. Vinnie and Blossom get engaged but before they can officially announce it, Blossom loses the ring.

Blossom Season 5

22 Episodes | September 1994 – May 1995

Nick’s new girlfriend and her daughter move in with the Russo’s. Blossom makes a video for Tony and Shelly’s unborn baby. Nick and Carol get married, while Blossom and Six find out that they weren’t accepted to the same college. Tony has a harrowing night as he’s held at gunpoint in his ambulance. Blossom is assaulted by a guy she goes on a date with. In the series’ penultimate episode, Carol discovers she’s pregnant, and Nick decides to sell the house.

What Are the Best Blossom Episodes?

Blossom dealt with many hard topics like teen pregnancy, drugs, domestic violence and much more. Here’s a list of some of the best Blossom episodes.

Season 1, Episode 6: “Sex, Lies and Teenagers”

Blossom’s date at a make-out party is none other than Johnny Galecki, Bialik’s future co-star on The Big Bang Theory.

Season 1, Episode 10: “Tough Love”

Nick has to be the bad guy when Tony can’t get his act together. Dad tells him to shape up and get a job, or GTFO.

Season 2, Episode 9: “Rockumentary”

Blossom dreams she’s a famous singer when she falls asleep watching Madonna: Truth or Dare.

Season 3, Episode 8: “I Killed Chico Barranca”

When stolen items end up at their garage sale, Blossom and Six are arrested. Joey is visited by a baseball scout.

Season 3, Episode 25: “Hunger”

Blossom gets the “Very Special Episode” treatment when Blossom suspects that Six might be bulimic.

Season 4, Episode 9: “.38 Special”

After she sees a gun in school, Blossom struggles to decide if she should report it or not.

Season 4, Episodes 13 and 14: “Big Doings Parts 1 and 2″

The family is only lukewarm on Nick’s new girlfriend. Tony heads to Vegas and falls off the wagon. After a night of drinking, he wakes up to find himself married. Six thinks she might be pregnant and takes a pregnancy test.

Who Are the Actors in the Blossom Cast?

Mayim Bialik as Blossom Russo

Blossom is the centerpiece of the Russo family and the series. She’s the only daughter of Nick and Maddy Russo, though her mom takes off leaving her to be raised by her single father. Bialik is an accomplished author and earned her Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA in 2007. She can now be seen playing Amy Farrah Fowler-Cooper on the CBS titan The Big Bang Theory.

Joey Lawrence as Joey Russo

Joey is known for his long brown hair and classic catchphrase (“Whoa!”). He’s the middle brother in the Russo family and a not-so-bright baseball player and ladies man. Lawrence is also known for the series Brotherly Love and Melissa & Joey.

Jenna von Oÿ as Six LeMeure

Six is Blossom’s best friend who has a crush on Joey. She thinks of the Russos as her family and is often known to talk too fast when she’s nervous, excited or overly happy. Von Oÿ’s appearance on Moesha turned into a 106-episode role on its spinoff, The Parkers.

Ted Wass as Nick Russo

Nick is the single parent to Blossom, Joey and Tony. He’s a piano player and session musician, who eventually remarries late in the series. After Blossom wrapped, Wass went on to direct shows like Caroline in the City, Spin City, 2 Broke Girls and Mom.

Michael Stoyanov as Anthony Russo

Tony is a former doughnut shop worker who later becomes a paramedic. He’s a recovering alcoholic and drug addict who dates Playboy bunny Rhonda, only to later marry Shelly in Vegas after a relapse.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Blossom?

Thanks to Blossom’s many daydreams, she receives advice from an exorbitant amount of celebrities and fictional characters, leaving the door wide open for some killer guest spots. Here’s a list of the most important Blossom guest stars.

Will Smith and Karyn Parsons as The Fresh Prince and Hilary Banks

Two characters from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air appeared on the show in crossovers. Smith showed up in the episode “I’m With the Band” under his character’s rap stage name, while Parsons’ Hilary appeared in “Wake Up Little Suzy.” Smith and Parsons wouldn’t be the only NBC stars to crossover as their fictional characters.

Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo

The Golden Girls‘ sassy matriarch appears in the episode “I Ain’t Got No Buddy.” Getty also portrayed Petrillo in Empty Nest, Nurses and The Golden Palace.

There were loads of huge stars that appeared as themselves in fantasy scenes including Mr. T, Alex Trebek, Dick Clark, Sonny Bono, Little Richard, Arsenio Hall and many more.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Blossom?

Don Reo: Blossom Creator, Producer and Writer

Reo is the major player responsible for creating Blossom, which was a product of his partnership with producers Paul Junger Witt and Tony Thomas. The show was produced by Reo’s Impact Zone Productions alongside Witt/Thomas Productions. Reo is also responsible for creating The John Larroquette Show, My Wife and Kids and Netflix’s The Ranch.

Paul Junger Witt: Blossom Producer

Witt produced shows like The Partridge Family, The Golden Girls, Soap, Benson and Empty Nest. He’s also had some wildly successful forays into film which included Dead Poets Society, Three Kings and Insomnia.

Tony Thomas: Blossom Producer

Thomas worked on many of the same projects as his partner Witt. His more recent credits include Beauty and the Beast, Feed Me and A Better Life.

Where Blossom Ranks in the Television Pantheon

America fell in love with Blossom in the early ’90s—zany hats, quirky fashion, slick dance moves and all. For most of its run, Blossom averaged 11-12.5 million viewers on NBC. Reruns were syndicated on Superstation WGN, and later Discovery Family aired the show twice in 2014. The show is heavily referenced in popular culture, having been name dropped on The Simpsons, Seinfeld, 30 Rock, Bob’s Burgers and even Saturday Night Live.

Slate wrote, “[Blossom] is a show that, like its protagonist, was and remains mature beyond its years.” Other critics like the Los Angeles Times lauded the show’s take on addiction and dependency. Though it wasn’t the first television portrayal of a substance abuser, it was the first to tackle the issue with a teenage character. It navigated the difficult waters of tough topics well and was often praised for its realistic approach.

Blossom introduced young viewers to a down-to-earth teenage girl from a broken home who was just trying to better herself and get over the humps of her growing pains and heartbreaks. And if she could keep adding to her over-sized floppy hat collection, all the better.