How to Watch ‘Murphy Brown’ Reboot Premiere Online

Tonight is the long-awaited revival of the show Murphy Brown, with many of the cast members returning to the series. Get the rundown on how to watch the show online, what time the show airs, what channel it airs on and more below.

“MURPHY BROWN” REBOOT PREMIERE TIME & DATE: The revival of the series premieres on September 27, 2018, and runs from 9:30 – 10:05 p.m. ET/PT and 8:30 – 9:05 p.m. CT. The show’s normal schedule will be filling the 9:30 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8:30 – 9 p.m. CT time slot on Thursday nights.

“MURPHY BROWN” REBOOT PREMIERE TV CHANNEL: The show premieres and airs on the CBS network. Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also find here all of the CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

HOW TO WATCH “MURPHY BROWN” REBOOT ONLINE: If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the CBS network live via your computer, phone or streaming device, just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the Murphy Brown finale live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the Murphy Brown finale live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

“MURPHY BROWN” REBOOT SYNOPSIS: Murphy Brown is the star reporter of “FYI”, a newsmagazine series. Murphy is sarcastic, ambitious, often self-involved and bossy — but she is also dedicated and ethical. She and her co-workers — including Frank and Corky — are often at one another’s throats, even though they care about one another. The comedy series tackles some serious topics, including Murphy being a single mother and being treated for breast cancer. As 24-hour cable news, social media and an increasingly chaotic and divided political climate change the journalistic landscape, Murphy and her team rise to the challenge, working to draw the line between good television and honest reporting.”

“MURPHY BROWN” REBOOT EPISODE 1: The title of episode 1 is “Fake News,” which is a nice choice, given our nation’s climate. The Xfinity synopsis of the episode reads, “Amid a divided nation, chaotic national discourse and rampant attacks on the press, Murphy decides to return to the airwaves with her biting take on current events on the CNC cable network’s morning news program”

“MURPHY BROWN” REBOOT EPISODE 2: “I (Don’t) Heart Huckabee” is the title of episode 2 and the episode’s plot description states, “After decades of being banned, the team devises an elaborate ruse to sneak Murphy into a White House press briefing; Phyllis hires an enthusiastic college “dreamer,” Miguel, to help out at the bar.”

“MURPHY BROWN” REBOOT EPISODE 3: Episode 3 this season is titled “Three Shirts to the Wind”.

“MURPHY BROWN” REBOOT CAST: Returning and new cast members include Candice Bergen as Murphy Brown, Faith Ford as Corky Sherwood, Joe Regalbuto as Frank Fontana, Jake McDorman as Avery, Nik Dodani as Pat, and Tyne Daly as Phyllis.