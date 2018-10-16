BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards air tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. For those who do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for another way to watch the full show as it airs live on TV. Fortunately, there are several options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch BET live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

BET is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Additionally, if you sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, you’ll also get a coupon for half off your first month (billed after the trial).

Once signed up, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

BET is included in the “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include BET. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards honor achievements in the hip-hop music industry and feature performances from some of the biggest names in entertainment. But, the BET Hip Hop Awards are most known for the featured cyphers, according to BET. DeRay Davis is reported to be the host of the awards show this year and many know Davis as a stand-up comedian and actor. Fans may have seen him in Barbershop or on Wild N’ Out.

Drake is leading the nominations this year, with a total of eleven, and Cardi B follows closely behind with ten nominations to her name. This year’s I Am Hip Hop Icon is Lil Wayne, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop. Lil Wayne’s “The Dedication 6: Reloaded” is also nominated for in the Best Mixtape category tonight.

The complete list of nominees at this year’s awards show are:

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar – “Loyalty” feat. Rihanna

Migos – “Walk It Talk It” feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Drake – Scorpion

J. Cole – KOD

Migos – Culture II

The Carters – Everything Is Love

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Dave Meyers & The Little Homies

Director X

Eif Rivera

Hiro Murai

Karena Evans

Lyricist of the Year

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Travis Scott

Producer of the Year

Ben Billions

DJ Esco

DJ Mustard

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Best Collaboration, Duo or Group

21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip”

Blocboy JB – “Look Alive” feat. Drake

Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Post Malone – “Rockstar” feat. 21 Savage

The Carters – “Apes**t”

Single of the Year

“Apesh*t” – Produced by Pharrell (The Carters)

“God’s Plan” – Produced by Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)

“I Like It” – Produced by Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)

“Nice for What” – Produced by Murda Beatz (Drake)

“This Is America” – Produced by Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Blocboy JB

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Rich the Kid

XXXTentacion

Best Mixtape

BlocBoy JB – Simi

Future – Beast Mode 2

Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up

Lil Wayne – Dedication 6: Reloaded

Zoey Dollaz – Sorry Not Sorry

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B feat. 21 Savage)

Cardi B – “Motorsport” (Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)

Drake – “Look Alive” (Blocboy JB feat. Drake)

Kendrick Lamar – “New Freezer” (Rich the Kid feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Nicki Minaj – “Big Bank” (YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

Impact Track

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Lecrae – “I’ll Find You” feat. Tori Kelly

Meek Mill – “Stay Woke” feat. Miguel

N.E.R.D – “1,000” feat. FUTURE

DJ of the Year

Calvin Harris

DJ Envy

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)

Cardi B

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Travis Scott

Best Hip Hop Online Site/App

ALLHIPHOP

Complex

Hot New Hip Hop

Worldstar

XXL

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott