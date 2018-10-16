BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards air tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. For those who do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for another way to watch the full show as it airs live on TV. Fortunately, there are several options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch BET live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:
BET is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Additionally, if you sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, you’ll also get a coupon for half off your first month (billed after the trial).
Once signed up, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.
If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last three days.
BET is included in the “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.
If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.
DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include BET. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.
If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.
The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards honor achievements in the hip-hop music industry and feature performances from some of the biggest names in entertainment. But, the BET Hip Hop Awards are most known for the featured cyphers, according to BET. DeRay Davis is reported to be the host of the awards show this year and many know Davis as a stand-up comedian and actor. Fans may have seen him in Barbershop or on Wild N’ Out.
Drake is leading the nominations this year, with a total of eleven, and Cardi B follows closely behind with ten nominations to her name. This year’s I Am Hip Hop Icon is Lil Wayne, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop. Lil Wayne’s “The Dedication 6: Reloaded” is also nominated for in the Best Mixtape category tonight.
The complete list of nominees at this year’s awards show are:
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar – “Loyalty” feat. Rihanna
Migos – “Walk It Talk It” feat. Drake
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Album of the Year
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Drake – Scorpion
J. Cole – KOD
Migos – Culture II
The Carters – Everything Is Love
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Dave Meyers & The Little Homies
Director X
Eif Rivera
Hiro Murai
Karena Evans
Lyricist of the Year
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Travis Scott
Producer of the Year
Ben Billions
DJ Esco
DJ Mustard
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
Best Collaboration, Duo or Group
21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip”
Blocboy JB – “Look Alive” feat. Drake
Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Post Malone – “Rockstar” feat. 21 Savage
The Carters – “Apes**t”
Single of the Year
“Apesh*t” – Produced by Pharrell (The Carters)
“God’s Plan” – Produced by Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)
“I Like It” – Produced by Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)
“Nice for What” – Produced by Murda Beatz (Drake)
“This Is America” – Produced by Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Blocboy JB
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Rich the Kid
XXXTentacion
Best Mixtape
BlocBoy JB – Simi
Future – Beast Mode 2
Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up
Lil Wayne – Dedication 6: Reloaded
Zoey Dollaz – Sorry Not Sorry
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B feat. 21 Savage)
Cardi B – “Motorsport” (Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)
Drake – “Look Alive” (Blocboy JB feat. Drake)
Kendrick Lamar – “New Freezer” (Rich the Kid feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Nicki Minaj – “Big Bank” (YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)
Impact Track
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges – “Liberated”
Lecrae – “I’ll Find You” feat. Tori Kelly
Meek Mill – “Stay Woke” feat. Miguel
N.E.R.D – “1,000” feat. FUTURE
DJ of the Year
Calvin Harris
DJ Envy
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)
Cardi B
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Travis Scott
Best Hip Hop Online Site/App
ALLHIPHOP
Complex
Hot New Hip Hop
Worldstar
XXL
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott