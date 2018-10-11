Gretchen Serrao Dead: Venezuelan Singer Dies at 28

Gretchen Serrao aka Gretchen G died in Miami on October 8 at the age of 28. The Venezuelan singer’s cause of death was due to “a disease she had for time.” Serrao’s family said in a statement to People Magazine’s Spanish language edition, “It is with great regret that we confirm the death of our beloved daughter and sister Gretchen Serrao (Gretchen G) on Monday, October 8. She was a wonderful soul, a free spirit that will be missed by all.” Serrao’s family added, “We want to officially announce that Gretchen suffered from a disease with which she had been fighting for several years and which finally defeated her and resulted in her death. We hope you remember her as the beautiful person she was and we ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time. Thank you, the Serrao-Cabrera family.”

Serrao’s friend, photographer Cesar Vignolo posted on his Facebook page that a memorial service will be held for Serrao on October 13. The service will be held in San Francis De Sales on Alton Road in Miami Beach. Vignolo added, “I love you with all my soul and my heart! You are so special that I miss you too much. You have given me so much joy and happiness since you were little and you stole my heart, always of children together sharing so many moments and I have always wanted to be with you for eternity. My soul and my heart are with you in heaven and earth! Forever my beloved Gretchen G. Now you are my guardian angel for life and in December 2018 I’m going to Miami and with the desire to see you and be by your side! Now with this pain in the soul so strong, it is not fair!

According to a November 2012 interview in NPunto, Serrao was born in Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela. She moved to Miami when she was 15 years old to further her singing career. Serrao’s first album was 2012’s Miraime, the first single, “La Salida,” made it to No. 10 on Billboard’s Tropical Songs airplay chart, reported Billboard Magazine. The report adds that Serrao’s highest ranking song on Tropical Songs airplay chart was 2014’s “Tu Princesa,” featuring Gocho which made it to No. 2 in January 2014.

Serrao was once a contestant on Univision’s Nuestra Belleza Latina, a beauty pageant reality TV show.

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor’s Girlfriend Has Been With Him Since 2008 But He Says He Has No Plans to Pop the Question!