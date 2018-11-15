How to Stream & Download Mariah Carey’s ‘Caution’

Tonight, Mariah Carey is dropping her fifteenth studio album Caution. The album has been preceded by the promotional singles “With You”, “A No No” and “GTFO.” It is Carey’s first studio album since 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse.

How to Stream & Listen to Mariah Carey’s New Album ‘Caution’

Caution will be made available on a number of platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific Thursday (Nov. 15) or midnight Eastern Friday (Nov. 16) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the streaming platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Mariah Carey’s album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Caution will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Mariah Carey’s new album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

Carey explained the inspiration behind the album’s title to Metro News. “The funny thing is I didn’t call it Caution because I’m, like, “Ooh, I am being cautious,’” she said. “It’s just because of a song called “Proceed With Caution”. It’s more of a wary love song.” She also told People Magazine that the album is one of her most personal to date. “I’ve been working on my new album for a while,” she revealed. This is a labor of love and I’m really excited…My fans just want to hear me express myself and speak from the heart and sing from the heart.”

“This is me at this moment in my life being able to express myself as a writer and a singer. I’m just really in a good place,” she added. “Some of the record is lighthearted and fun, and some [songs] I really went deep in terms of the lyrical content. There’s a nice cross-section of things.”

Carey went on to say that she will be performing songs from Caution during the extension of her Las Vegas residency. “I’ve been loving it so much,” she said. “A lot of the fans who have come out to see it were really happy having a little more diversity. I want to make it really impromptu and surprise the people who have come out again and again to see the show.”

Carey released the tracklist for Caution on October 31. The album features Slick Rick, Ty Dolla $ign and Gunna, as well as production from Timbaland, Nineteen85, Skrillex and DJ Mustard. Check it out the ten tracks below, which comes with a bonus eleventh called “Runaway.”

1. “GTFO”

2. “With You”

3. “Caution”

4. “A No No”

5. “The Distance” (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)

6. “Giving Me Life” (featuring Slick Rick and Blood Orange)

7. “One Mo’ Gen”

8. “8th Grade”

9. “Stay Long Love You” (featuring Gunna)

10. “Portrait”