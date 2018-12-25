Vice Movie: Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Cheney Real Story & Photos Today

Dick Cheney’s family is a big part of the Vice movie about him that was just released on Christmas Day. But how accurate is the portrayal of Elizabeth “Liz” Cheney? Learn all about her here and see recent photos.

Liz Cheney is Dick and Lynne Cheney’s oldest daughter. She’s the U.S. Representative for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district, and was elected to that position in 2017. She received a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School in 1996. She worked for the State Department for five years before law school. After getting her law degree, she practiced international law and was a USAID officer.

Liz is married to Philip Perry, a partner at Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C. They’ve been married since 1993 and have five children.

Phil and I voted today. Please be sure to get out to the polls, and make sure your friends and family do, too! pic.twitter.com/a07B10Z7Os — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 5, 2018

Liz is a devoted mom and often talks on Twitter about her family.

Need some daughters back home. I’m outnumbered and they don’t want to see any of the movies I do. pic.twitter.com/HoAx5dLETb — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) December 9, 2018

When your kids tell you at 6:30 am they need to take two dozen cookies to school. Thank you 24-hr Safeway. #MerryChristmas2018 pic.twitter.com/1lUoMWUEj1 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) December 19, 2018

She also likes to tweet about her pets.

When you just ate 24 dinner rolls and your family is mad and your stomach doesn’t feel so good either. #HappyThanksgiving2018 pic.twitter.com/DUCRC3632h — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 22, 2018

From 2012 to 2013, Liz Cheney was a contributor to Fox News until she announced her decision to run for Senate in Wyoming in 2014. During her campaign, she was criticized for having a hawkish foreign policy, and she ultimately withdrew from the race against incumbent Republican Mike Enzi. In 2016, she decided to run for Cynthia Lummis’ Wyoming seat in the House of Representatives after Lummis retired. She won the election, and was re-elected in 2018.

One big controversy involving Liz and her family occurred when she publicly opposed gay marriage onFox News in 2013, despite her sister Mary and Heather Poe getting married in 2012.

Heather Poe isn’t interested in talking to the media, but she made a very public statement on Facebook after Liz spoke on Fox News, The Washington Post shared in 2013. Here is what she wrote:

I was watching my sister-in-law on Fox News Sunday (yes Liz, in fifteen states and the District of Columbia you are my sister-in-law) and was very disappointed to hear her say ‘I do believe in the traditional definition of marriage.’ Liz has been a guest in our home, has spent time and shared holidays with our children, and when Mary and I got married in 2012 — she didn’t hesitate to tell us how happy she was for us. To have her now say she doesn’t support our right to marry is offensive to say the least. I can’t help but wonder how Liz would feel if as she moved from state to state, she discovered that her family was protected in one but not the other. I always thought freedom meant freedom for EVERYONE.”

Mary Cheney supported her wife, writing that Liz was “on the wrong side of history.” Dick and Liz Cheney released the following statement about the controversy in 2013:

Statement from Dick & Lynne Cheney on gay marriage pic.twitter.com/poXjyqVpZg — Luke Johnson (@johnson) November 18, 2013

Today, Liz is still serving on the House of Representatives. On November 28, she and Sen. Tom Cotton introduced a “Stopping Russian Nuclear Aggression Act” to limit Russia’s nuclear buildup.

Recently, she said on Twitter that withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan was a “strategic error.” She wrote, “Withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan would be a strategic error of historic proportions, aiding America’s adversaries & paving the way for terrorists to re-establish bases from which they can launch attacks against our nation.” She tweeted a lot against President Donald Trump’s decision. On December 20 she wrote, “ISIS is not defeated in Syria. Withdrawing US forces is a serious strategic error and does not serve U.S. security interests. American retreat will aid our adversaries, Russia and Iran, and hurt our allies, including Israel.”