Jaden Smith Girlfriend: Is the Rapper Dating Anyone?

Jaden Smith is seemingly everywhere these days. The rapper has blown up over the past year with the release of his debut album Syre and the recent Sunset Tapes. This has caused lots of speculation as to who Smith is dating, or whether he’s currently in a relationship with anyone.

The answer is, seemingly, more complicated than it seems. Smith, 20, took many aback when he announced that he was dating fellow rapper Tyler, The Creator. Given that Tyler has not confirmed their relationship, however, and Smith was recently photographed cozying up to a mystery woman in Los Angeles, it appears that he is not seeing anyone serious at the moment.

Smith Claims to Be Dating Tyler, The Creator, But Many Believe This Is Merely a Hoax

Smith paused his performance at Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on November 12 to break the news to fans. “Tyler the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so (expletive) much,” Smith yelled at the crowd. “And I want to tell you guys something… Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler is my motherf**king boyfriend. And he’s been my my motherf**king boyfriend my whole f**king life.”

While Tyler tweeted out: “hahaha you a crazy f**king man” in response, leading many to believe that the relationship is a hoax, Smith stuck by his claim during an interview with Beats 1 Radio. “I recently said that Tyler, The Creator is my boyfriend, and that’s true,” he said. “So, just so you know.”



Smith Was Recently Seen Stepping Out With a Mystery Woman In Los Angeles

Tyler, The Creator has not confirmed whether they are dating. Furthermore, the rap friends have not been photographed hanging out together since performing at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Smith spoke with the paparazzi on December 12, saying that he and Tyler were still an item, but as Hot New Hip Hop reports, it’s difficult to determine whether he’s telling the truth or inexplicably keeping up the charade of him and Tyler together.

Things took an unexpected turn after photos of Smith cozying up to a mystery woman in Los Angeles surfaced on Instagram. The pair were all smiles as they partied at the 40 Love Bar. To make matters even more confusing, Smith commented on a photo of him and the mystery woman by writing that: “My girl lives in Paris and that is not her.” It’s unclear whether he meant this as a joke or a genuine correction to the rumors sparked by the photo.

Smith Has Dated Several Actresses & Models Throughout His Career

Smith has been romantically linked to several different women in the past, including model Sarah Snyder, whom he dated from August 2015 to early 2017, and actress Odessa Adlon, whom be briefly dated in 2017. Smith is also believed to have dated Kylie Jenner from March to October 2013.

While speaking on the topic of his sexuality, Smith told GQ that he doesn’t see a difference between feminine and masculine gender norms. “I feel like people are kind of confused about gender norms,” he explained. “I feel like people don’t really get it. I’m not saying that I get it, I’m just saying that I’ve never seen any distinction… I just see scared people and comfortable people.”