Kaydence Patton, Make-A-Wish Recipient, Stars on ‘The Rookie’

Kaydence Patton of Meridian, Mississippi, is making her network TV debut in tonight’s episode of “The Rookie” on ABC. 13-year-old Patton says it has been a lifelong dream to become an actress.

Patton is living with a serious condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes HLHS as a birth defect that makes it difficult for the heart to adequately pump blood. Key components of the left side of Patton’s heart did not fully develop.

Fewer than 1,000 babies are born with the condition each year in the United States. Doctors are not sure what exactly causes a fetus to develop hypoplastic left heart syndrome. People living with the condition typically require regular check-ups with a cardiologist to monitor the heart, according to the CDC.

This condition has never gotten in the way of Kaydence Patton’s ambition to become a star. The Make-A-Wish Foundation heard about the Mississippi teenager’s dream and decided to make it happen. The organization got in touch with ABC and secured Patton a guest starring role on “The Rookie.” She is playing the role of honorary cop Officer Patton.

Patton flew to Hollywood back in September for two days of filming. Her mother, Tanyera, shared the above photo of them with the Hollywood sign in the background.

ABC snapped photos of her hanging out on set with the show’s star, Nathan Fillion. You can see those photos here. Patton told WTOK-TV in Mississippi that an assistant director praised her acting skills and encouraged her to pursue it as a potential career.

That director confirmed what Patton already knows about herself; she feels acting is something she was always called to do. In an interview with ABC affiliate WAPT-TV, Patton explained that she has “always loved acting and I feel like I have a big personality. I love being on camera and on the stage. Pretty much, I’m a natural.”

The December 4, 2018, episode of “The Rookie” is titled “The Ride Along.” A famous director, played by Jonno Roberts, rides along with officers John Nolan and Talia Bishop. The episode airs at 10 p.m. ET.

Good luck, Kaydence!

