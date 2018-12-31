Top 5 New Year’s Resolutions to Actually Commit to in 2019

As the new year approaches, many choose to make resolutions in order to start off on the right foot with a plan to better themselves and accomplish goals. Resolutions vary from person to person, and year to year; some decide they are going to lose a certain amount of weight in the new year, or visit a new country (or several), or quit an addiction. No matter what resolution you choose to set, not only does it help you let go of any mistakes or disappointments from the previous year, they allow you to look forward to the future with a clearer view of what you hope to happen.

Unfortunately, studies have been conducted that show that it’s hard for people to stick to the resolutions they set in the new year. According to US News, about 80% of resolutions are abandoned by the second week in February, which they blame on the fact that often, “other than your well-intentioned resolve to change, you’ve done nothing to enhance your capacity to either sustain motivation or handle the inevitable stress and discomfort involved in change.” When you set a goal that has negative consequences if left unfulfilled, it adds pressure that makes getting excited about working to accomplish it a challenge. Instead, consider setting a resolution that you know will be financially, physically, and emotionally actionable in the new year, so that you can delight in the positive feelings of achieving it (rather than beating yourself up over the negative feelings of not being able to).

While by no means an exhaustive list, here are 5 popular New Year’s Resolutions that you can set and stick to for all of 2019 (and beyond!):

Limit Your Time on Social Media

As social media apps become increasingly popular (The Verge reported in June of this year that Instagram had 1 billion users worldwide), it is easy to get caught up in what everyone’s lives look like online. While these apps are a great way to connect with people you don’t see often and expand your social network, getting too attached to them can make you feel like your value is determined by likes and followers.

While quitting entirely may seem impossible to do in the digital age, if you find yourself spending a lot of time scrolling and posting on your feeds, or stressing about whether or not that person has watched your story, you may want to make spending less time on social media your goal for 2019. Instagram even has a setting that shows you how much time you spend on the app on average and lets you manage your time by setting a daily reminder once you’ve reached your personal daily limit. Alternatively, choose daily hours during which you’ll go “phone free,” and see what you can accomplish with that seemingly “extra” time in your day.

Reduce Your Plastic Waste

While environmental protection and conservation is something everyone should care about, goals like “reverse global warming” or “save the turtles” are abstract in nature, making it tough to feel like you, as just one person, are able to have an impact. Instead, commit to using less plastic in your daily life, opting for reusable alternatives to disposable plastic goods that have a negative environmental impact.

Green Education Foundation has a list of tips to use less plastic, which includes using matches instead of lighters, buying boxes instead of bottles, and giving up gum. “Stop using plastic straws, even in restaurants” is their number one tip; they say to instead purchase a metal or glass straw that can be cleaned and reused.

Meal Prep at the Start of Each Week

This resolution has a positive impact on your health, and on your wallet. By taking time once a week to meal prep (Sunday evenings are a popular time for those who swear by this method), you have a clear idea of what you’ll be eating and how much you’ll be spending. It’s a good way to portion control and make sure you are giving your body as much of each food group as it needs. Meal prep doesn’t mean you have to cook it all from scratch, either. You can buy a week’s worth of yogurt, hummus, fruit, and packaged non-perishable snacks to keep your meals from feeling repetitive and ensuring that you always have a snack between meals.

There is a large online community of “meal-preppers” you can turn to for ideas on how to get started, and on how to keep your meals exciting and delicious for the long-term commitment.

Learn a New Skill

Learning a new skill is a popular resolution because it can only add to your life, and can be chosen based on how much time and money you are able to commit and what you are interested in learning. If you’ve always wanted to play an instrument, buy a guitar or a ukelele online and practice along with the many free online tutorials and chord arrangements offered for beginners. If you want to learn a new language, purchase an app or program that lets you learn in short daily increments, a responsibility that can be fulfilled during your commute to and from work. Over the course of the year, you can track your progress and feel like you are using your free time in a meaningful and productive way.

And, as an added bonus, if you pair this resolution with the first one on this list, you can use the time away from social media to practice whatever that new skill may be.

Visit a New Place

This is a good alternative to “traveling the world” or “visiting a new continent,” because you can achieve it even if that “new place” is a few hours away by car, which takes some of the financial pressure out of the resolution. If you don’t have the budget or time off for a lavish vacation or Euro-tour, challenge yourself to find a small town or city outside of where you live and go there for a day trip or long weekend. You’ll be surprised by what you’ve never realized was just within reach, and this is a good way to slowly expand your horizons and see more of the world around you.

If that “new place,” for you, is a plane ride or ocean away, plan ahead and start saving, so that the preparation for your big trip can be part of the excitement of 2019.