Steve Harvey Net Worth 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steve Harvey is one of the most successful talk show hosts in the world, so it should come as no shock that his net worth is reflective of that. The 61-year-old has worked as an actor, comedian, and author, and has an estimated net worth of $160 million.

Where does most of his money come from? What’s his salary? Which shows have made him the most money?

Read on for details.

1. He Has an Estimated Salary of $40 Million

Harvey has an estimated salary of $40 million. He is the host of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, the Steve talk show, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, Little Big Shots, and many of the shows’ spinoffs.

Harvey was born in Welch, West Virginia. His mother was 42 when she had him; Harvey explains that he was a surprise to his family. He tells Parade, “My parents were very loving… They had no money, but my mother gave me faith and my father taught me a work ethic.”

Harvey went on to attend Kent State University, where he studied advertising. Harvey flunked out of school his junior year– something he says he still regrets to this day. “It really threw my life into a downward spiral,” he tells Parade.

Harvey held a variety of jobs before foraying into entertainment, including working as a boxer, autoworker, insurance salesman, carpet cleaner, and a mailman.

Harvey’s first comedy performance took place in 1985 at the Hilarities Comedy Club in Cleveland, Ohio. For five years he struggled, until becoming a finalist in the Second Annual Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search in 1990. That led to his stint hosting It’s Showtime at the Apollo.

2. He Is the Author of ‘Act like a Lady, Think like a Man’

Harvey is the author of Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, which was published in March 2009.

A movie based on the book, called Think Like a Man, was released by Sony Pictures Screen Gems in 2012. Harvey was an executive producer on the film and made a cameo appearance. The film earned just under $100 million at the box office worldwide.

In an interview with AALBC.com, Harvey was asked what message he wants people to take away from the film. He said, “That men and women really do want the same things. We just need each other to bring it out. That’s really the truth of the matter.”

Harvey is also the author of Jump: Take the Leap of Faith to Achieve Your Life of Abundance , in which he discusses overcoming major obstacles in his life.

In an interview with Forbes about the book, Harvey discussed a major obstacle in his life — when he owed his family $5,000. He explains, “I spent the rest of my parents’ life trying to pay them back for those $5,000. It became a huge driving force that taught me how hard you really have to work to become successful, that you cannot relax, that you cannot take it for granted. That when people do something for you, you’ve got to work extra hard to prove yourself worthy of what they have done. And that I didn’t do for my father back then. I made a promise that would never happen again.”

3. He Is a 14-Time NAACP Image Winner

Along with being a 14-time NAACP Image Award winner, Harvey is a two-time Marconi Award winner and a six-time Daytime Emmy Award winner.

From 1996 to 2002, Harvey was the host of ‘The Steve Harvey Show’. After it was canceled, he went on to focus on radio, which proved to be the right career decision. Through the medium, Harvey was able to offer his listeners advice, guidance, and a few laughs.

Today, Harvey splits his time between Chicago, where he shoots his TV Talk Show, and Atlanta, where Family Feud is taped during the summer. And what about retirement?

Harvey tells Parade, ““I’m not one of those people who’s going to be on a yacht sailing the world [in retirement]. My calling is to help people, to teach people, to share with people, until I die. I can never stop doing that. I can’t and I don’t want to.”

4. He Owns Multiple Homes

According to Velvet Tropes, Harvey owns a few homes across the country. has a penthouse in Chicago, a mansion in Atlanta, and another home in Little Elm, Texas.

In September, the outlet added that Harvey and his family were rumored to have purchased an 11,234 square-foot home near Beverly Hills, California. They are believed to have spent $110,000 each month on the home.

Harvey is believed to have parted ways with his Chicago condo for $7.7 million, after his show was relocated from Chicago to LA.

Harvey’s home in Atlanta, according to Velvet Tropes, is 9,258 square-feet, and was purchased in 2010 for $3.4 million.

5. He Has Gone Through Two Divorces

Harvey has been married three times. He has seven children in total: four biological children and three stepchildren.

Harvey was married to Marcia Harvey from 1980 to 1994; with Marcia, he has twin daughters Brandi and Karli, and son Broderick.

From 1996 to 2005, he was married to Mary Shackelford. With Shackelford, he has a son named Wynton. In 2017, E! News reported that Shackelford was suing Harvey for $60 million. Court documents obtained by E! News suggested that since their divorce, Shackelford’s life had not been the same. “Mary alleges that she’s been suicidal and has resorted to self-medicate in an effort to handle the aftermath of their highly publicized (and highly contentious) divorce battle,” E! News writes. Among the lost list of things she sued him for was child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract, and “soul murder.”

Today, Harvey is married to Marjorie Bridges. Marjorie is a mother of three children, who Steve raises as his own. Together, the couple has four grandchildren.