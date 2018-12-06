How to Stream & Download XXXTentacion’s ‘Skins’ Album

Tonight will see the release of XXXTentacion’s third studio album Skins. The album is the first official release since the rapper’s death on June 10, and was preceded by the lead single “Bad!”

Skins will be released at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday (Dec. 6) or midnight Eastern on Friday (Dec. 7) depending on your time zone. For those who want to listen to the album early, there will also be a live stream of the album at 9 p.m. EST. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Live Stream

XXL reports that the Skins listening party will begin at 9 p.m. EST and will be streamed on LiveXLive. You do not need a log in to watch events on LiveXLive, and all you need to do is click here to go to the site to begin viewing at the designated time.

In addition to the album premiere, the listening party will include performances from Trippie Redd, PnB Rock, Ski Mask the Slump God, Matt Ox and more.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream XXXTentacion’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, XXXTentacion’s Skins will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

XXXTentacion’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial .

Preview

Skins was announced on Snapchat while XXX was still alive, along with another release titled Bad Vibes Forever. The former was being worked on at the time of XXX’s death, and electronic producers like Skrillex and Diplo revealed that they were plans to collaborate with the rapper on a few of the album’s tracks. “It was one of his goals to get me and Skrillex to finish his next album,” Diplo wrote on Instagram. “He used every second of his life to create… He was gonna do so much more he promised me.” Neither producer appears on the album.

Skins will feature 10 songs and run a brief 17 minutes. Check out the tracklist below, which includes production from John Cunningham and Robert Soukiasyan and boasts a lone guest verse from Kanye West.

1. “Introduction”

2. “Guardian Angel”

3. “Train Food”

4. “Whoa (Mind in Awe)”

5. “Bad!”

6. “Staring at the Sky”

7. “One Minute” (featuring Kanye West)

8. “Difference” (Interlude)

9. “I Don’t Let Go”

10. “What Are You So Afraid Of”

Some have speculated that the brief runtime is due to the fact that XXX didn’t finish every track, and that his estate has chosen to leave them as is, but an Instagram video of the rapper suggests otherwise. “I’m gonna make this album super short,” he can be heard saying. “It’s literally gonna be a minute.” This has led many to believe that the runtime was intentional on XXX’s part.

Details surrounding the album were made public on November 7 when an iTunes Store link became active. It was taken down shortly after; but not before revealing the length of the album and the cover artwork. Furthermore, XXX’s tour DJ Scheme told Hot New Hip Hop that Skins will be the first of several posthumous releases.