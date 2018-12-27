They Shall Not Grow End Credits: What’s After the Credits?

They Shall Not Grow Old is a Peter Jackson documentary that brings to life long-dead World War I soldiers using modern film wizardry on historic archival footage, and even employing lip readers to figure out what the soldiers were saying in the black-and-white silent footage from the era.

However, is it worth staying until the end of the credits? The answer is definitively yes. In fact, the lengthy end credits footage is far more than a scene or two; in some ways, it’s the most riveting part of the movie even though it’s mostly just Jackson speaking. After the credits roll in full, viewers are treated to about another half hour of Jackson explaining how the film was made. Be forewarned that there will be spoilers below when it comes to the after credits scenes.

Peter Jackson Explains the Difficulties Inherent in Making the Film

In the final footage, Jackson takes viewers on the journey it took to make the film. The filmmakers endured a series of difficulties. Among them: Some of the old footage of WW1 soldiers from British archives was too dark or too bright; the WW1-era filmmakers used fewer frames than modern filmmakers do, creating jerky motions; some of the footage was not the first generation and was, thus, in poor quality; and the colorization grew especially tricky when dealing with aspects that all viewers are familiar with, such as grass.

Jackson also takes viewers on a personal journey during the end credits footage, explaining more about his grandfather, William Jackson, who fought in WW1 and was injured. Viewers are treated to more photos and stories of Jackson’s grandfather. He reveals that his grandfather died in middle age, ultimately from his war wounds. We also get a glimpse into Jackson’s personal WW1 uniform collection, and we see people creating the sound effects used in the movie, down to shovels clanking in the mud. The filmmakers listened to some 600 hours of WW1-era veterans’ interviews, and Jackson explains the choice they made to only allow viewers to hear the voices of veterans themselves in the movie. The audio came from the BBC, and the video from the Imperial War Museum.

Jackson also explains after the credits roll how he feels about colorizing the old footage; he reveals that he had no ethical issues with doing so because he assumed that the filmmakers at the time would have chosen color film if they had the choice, and the soldiers themselves lived their memories and realities in color.

The Film Ran for Two Days But Will Enjoy Wider Release in February 2019

According to Daily Variety, the movie’s showing takes the form of what is called “event cinema.” It ran on two days in December 2018 (December 17 and 27). However, if you missed one of the December showings, you may still be in luck. Daily Variety reports that the movie will enjoy theatrical release in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC, on Jan. 11 and “plans to expand to 25 markets on Feb. 1” 2019.

@KevinMcCarthyTV and @stevechenevey They Shall Not Grow Old will be playing exclusively in the DC area at the Warner Bros. Theater in @amhistorymuseum starting Jan. 10th! Tickets will be on sale soon. — Smithsonian Theaters (@SmithsonianIMAX) December 27, 2018

The movie “earned $2.3 million at 1,142 theaters in North America on Dec. 17 — marking the largest single night for a Fathom Events documentary,” Daily Variety reports. “It will screen again at more than 900 locations on Dec. 27.”

According to the Fathom Events website for the movie, Jackson “recorded a special introduction to the film—which he has called his most personal—offering his perspective on why the film is important for audiences, who have never experienced WWI footage as anything but grainy black & white…and silent.”

In They Shall Not Grow Old, Jackson “opens a window to the past in a way that has never been seen or heard before, noting, ‘Restoration is a humanizing process.’ The screening will be immediately followed by special content offering firsthand insights into what went into this groundbreaking feat of research, filmmaking and storytelling,” the website reports.

“The acclaimed documentary is an extraordinary look at the soldiers and events of the Great War, using film footage captured at the time, now presented in a way the world has never seen. By utilizing state-of-the-art restoration, colorization and 3D technologies, and pulling from 600 hours of BBC archival interviews, Jackson puts forth an intensely gripping, immersive and authentic experience through the eyes and voices of the British soldiers who lived it.”

The title of the documentary comes from a 1914 poem by English poet Robert Laurence Binyon, according to Catholic News: “They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old. … We will remember them.”

“Forensic lip readers provided a transcript, which was then reenacted by British actors, who, in order to get the accents right, were from the same regions as the soldiers would have been,” Popular Mechanics reports.

“We wanted the full gamut of sounds,” Jackson said, according to Popular Mechanics. “From the wind in the trees to footsteps in the mud to the jangle of the equipment to the click-clack of the rifle bolts to the horse hooves and the squeak of the leather. Subtleties upon subtleties.”