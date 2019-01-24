Angela Simmons’ Ex-Fiance Left Baby Sutton After Death

Angela Simmons is still reeling from the murder of her ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson last year. Tennyson, the father of Simmons’ son SJ, was shot and killed in November, and his death has had a large impact on her and her role in the current season of Growing Up Hip Hop.

During the sneak peak for the season, Simmons reveals that Tennyson’s death has caused her to reconsider her priorities. “I’m not really concerned about dating anyone right now,” she said. “Like, I’m more worried about my son and just what’s best for him.” SJ, or Sutton Joseph Tennyson, was born in September 2016.

Simmons Has Said That Her Main Priority After Tennyson’s Death Is to Raise Their Son

Simmons recently talked about Tennyson’s death on Instagram. She posted a lengthy message to ring in the new year, promising to honor Tennyson and his name. “This year comes to a close … I reflect on the most difficult hurdle I’ve ever had to face. And it’s losing my son’s father,” she wrote in the caption.

“To know that you are with us in spirit is sometimes just not enough,” she added. “But as the new year comes in I know that I will do my best carrying Sj with your strength and mine. And now being mommy and daddy to our beautiful son . Thank you for my best gift ever. SJ will forever carry your name. Rest now. I got us. 2019 we are ready.”

Simmons Regularly Posts Photos of Her Son Sutton Joseph On Instagram

Simmons regularly posts videos and photos of Sutton Joseph on Instagram. On Monday, she posted a video of her and Sutton Joseph going over vocabulary flashcards. In the caption, Simmons admits that she was initially concerned about her son’s speech development because it took him a little while to begin talking. “For a while my little one was taking his sweet time talking,” she wrote. “It worried me …. I did everything I could to assure his speech. And he has come a long way.”

“I do flash cards with him everyday,” added Simmons. “Super proud of his growth . He is bilingual. So he knows Spanish as well. So I couldn’t be prouder of how he is developing.” You can watch Simmons and her son SJ on the latest episode of Growing Up Hip Hop.