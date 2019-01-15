Deadly Games Receives Golden Buzzer on Episode 2 of ‘AGT: The Champions’

Last week, Susan Boyle’s performance earned her the golden buzzer on the premiere episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

On tonight’s episode, Heidi gave Deadly Games the golden buzzer.

Who exactly is Deadly Games? The pair, also known as Alfredo & Anna Silva, is a knife thrower duo. They first appeared on Season 11 of America’s Got Talent.

Alfredo and Anna met eight years ago before their audition. They married just two years later. It was an emotional night for both Alfredo and Anna, and when they found out they’d advanced to the finals, Alfredo broke down in tears. He took the mic to thank his sister, an aerialist suffered a terrible accident a few years ago. Alfredo cites his sister as his inspiration to keep going.

In an interview with Carter Matt in August 2016, Alfredo was asked how long he’s been doing the act. He responded, “It’s a long story. I’m a sixth-generation performer, so I learned how to throw knives when I was twelve years old. I quit for a while because there were other things that I do; one of them is the globe of death, I love to ride the motorcycle in the globe of death. I stuck with that for a while, and then I decided to do the knife-throwing [again] … Now it’s been exactly six years since I started doing this professionally.”

Who else took to the stage tonight?

Darci Lynn nailed her performance, with Simon telling her that he thinks she has what it takes to be the champion. Despite her efforts, Darci didn’t earn a golden buzzer from Heidi. Nor did Ashley and Sully, even though they got rave reviews from the judges.

Taylor Williamson, who says he’s ecstatic to be back on America’s Got Talent, had a great performance as well, but the judges said they felt his nerves got in the way of his humor.

Viktor Kee did an excellent job. Simon, however, thinks he can do better. Viktor agreed. Courtney Hadwin performed an original song and got a standing ovation from each one of the judges, who saluted her for her confident interactions with the crowd.

In the end, it came down to Cristina Ramos, Courtney Hadwin, and Darci Lynn. Cristina Ramos ended up being voted through to the finals, meaning that she and Deadly Games are advancing on AGT: The Champions.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions brings together the top names in the AGT franchise from all over the world. It has also pooled in finalists who deserve a second chance to compete for the AGT title of the champion of champions.

How does it work? The whole show has been pre-taped, meaning there is no live voting segment. The audience in the crowd has the ability to vote their favorite act through.